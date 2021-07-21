Vernon shows appreciation for firefighters

Local restaurant, nurses shower frontline fighters with gratitude

Vernon Jubilee Hospital nurses show thank firefighters during a ‘crazy summer’ July 20. (Dugas Law Litigation Lawyers - Twitter)

Four firefighters were welcomed into a Vernon restaurant Tuesday, July 20, with a warm round of applause, cheers and an overwhelming sense of gratidue.

Vernon Wings was grateful to seat and feed the fire fighting foursome.

“Heroes right there,” said chef Rob Drew.

“Their strength of character is evident in all they do,” said Pretium Restaurant Group vice-president Katie Dahl. “All the staff and customers could sense their lovely and compassionate way.”

The appreciation is being felt across the Okanagan as firefighters and industry partners are hard at work battling more than 100 fires in the Kamloops Fire Centre.

Vernon Jubilee Hosptial staff, on the heels of a nearly two-year-long battle of their own amid the COVID-19 pandemic, returned the support to firefighters.

B.C. Wildfires 2021OkanaganVernon

