Vernon sisters turn t-shirts into reusable bags with help from CMHA

Recycled T-shirts refitted into reusuable bags

Vernon sisters Sophie and Sarah are recycling donated T-shirts into reusable bags to help keep the landfill free of plastic. (CMHA Vernon)

There’s another reason to skip the plastic bags at the grocery store now that two Vernon girls are refashioning old T-shirts into reusable bags keeping plastic out of the landfill.

Vernon sisters Sophie and Sarah started making prototypes of T-shirts provided by the Georgette Thrift Shop, which is owned by the Canadian Mental Health Association Vernon branch. And now they are ready to sell their products for donations.

“We have always been a bit earth conscious and we do what we can,” the girls’ grandmother Ria Hakker said. “The trigger for us was the whale that died with 88 pounds of plastic found in its stomach.”

“The more we know, the more we need to do something,” Hakker said. “This is a simple step anyone can do and we are all pretty excited about it.”

The T-shirt bags are available at the Georgette Thrift Shop by donation and store manager Art Harrigan said the shop is excited about the collaboration.

“We are really happy to partner with Sarah and Sophie to reduce the use of plastic in our community,” Harrigan said.

The thrift store, located at 3100-28th Avenue, was established in 1966 in memory of CMHA Vernon branch founding member Georgette Andres. The store accepts donations of gently used men’s, women’s and children’s clothing that are then sold. The proceeds of the clothing are used to fund CMHA programs and services.

The new green T-shirt bags are can be purchased Monday through Friday between 10-5 p.m. and on Saturdays between 9-4 p.m.

