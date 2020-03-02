File Photo

Vernon store clerk foils attempted robbery with stool

Police looking to ID suspect in incident that occurred Friday

A man yielding a knife demanding cash from a Vernon store was scared away by a store clerk and now, police are asking the public to help ID the suspect.

The man entered the business in the 3700 block of 32nd Street Friday, Feb. 28, at around 3 p.m.

He walked behind the till when a store clerk told him he wasn’t allowed behind the counter and asked him to leave.

The man demanded cash and that’s when the store clerk saw the man had a knife in his hand.

A second employee overheard the exchange while working in the back office and rushed out and confronted the man with a stool.

The suspect fled the business without any cash.

“During the exchange with the clerks, the suspect dropped the knife he was holding.” media relations officer Cpl. Tania Finn said.

“Police have seized the knife in order for it to be examined by our Forensic Identification Section.”

The man is described as a Caucasian standing between 5-feet and 5-foot-2 with blond or light-brown hair, stubble on his face and wearing a tan coloured jacket and black or dark-coloured toque.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Const. Spoor at 250-545-7171, or through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or nokscrimestoppers.com.

Armed robbery

Most Read