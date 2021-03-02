An off-duty Vernon Taxi driver got a 24-hour licence suspension, vehicle towed, after failing a standardized field sobriety test around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021. (John E Green - Facebook)

Vernon Taxi towed after driver suspected impaired

Off-duty cab towed from McDonald’s drive-thru early Tuesday morning

An off-duty Vernon Taxi was seen being towed out of a McDonald’s parking lot Tuesday morning after several police cars responded to reports of an impaired driver.

Vernon Taxi general manager David Kassam said he’s grateful police were there.

“I’m very happy they were there to take an unsafe driver off the road,” he said.

Kassam confirmed the taxi was off-duty at the time and immediate action would be taken, including the termination of the driver.

Around 1:40 a.m., March 2, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers conducted an impaired driving investigation in the parking lot of a 58th Avenue business.

The driver of the vehicle failed the standardized field sobriety test and was issued a 24-hour driver’s licence suspension and police said the vehicle was towed from the location.

“We want to thank the public for their continued support and contribution to road safety by reporting impaired drivers to police,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said.

