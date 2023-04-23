Vernon Towne Theatre named top independent theatre in Canada

A jury of industry professionals selected the Towne Theatre as winner of the Independent Theatre Spotlight Award

The Vernon Towne Theatre is a community gem, and it has now been recognized as such at the national level.

The Towne Theatre has been named the top independent theatre in Canada by a jury of independent professionals.

The theatre announced it was the winner of the Independent Theatre Spotlight Award in a Facebook post on Friday, April 21.

“We wouldn’t be receiving this honour if it wasn’t for our YOU, our amazing community. Thank you for supporting our theatre,” the theatre said.

The award honours the theatre that demonstrates commitment, innovation, creativity, original programming and community involvement.

“We are very proud to be this year’s honouree for the Independent Theatre Spotlight Award,” the theatre said.

Brendan Shykora

