Realtor John Christmas provides a comprehensive list of the biggest and brightest homes in Vernon this Christmas season. (Facebook)

Vernon treated to tour of lights thanks to Realtor

Realtor John Christmas checks his list twice and shares the biggest and best lights in town

It’s a Christmas miracle — a John Christmas miracle.

The Royal Lepage Realtor John Christmas has compiled a comprehensive list of spirited homes that are dripping with lights and Christmas cheer.

“Each year, my family, friends and I pile in the car with our peppermint mochas and Christmas treats to look at Vernon’s best lit houses,” he wrote. “This year, I wanted to share some of our best finds.”

Not only did Christmas include a list of the homes in his blog, he laid it out on an easy-to-navigate Google map.

Although this is the first year Christmas has compiled a thorough list, he said he’s going to make it an annual thing.

But why did it all start?

Christmas noticed that there wasn’t a great Trail of Lights list available to Vernonites, and those that were available would often be a disappointment.

“You’d go to a house and they’d be terrible,” he said.

READ MORE: Grinch steals Christmas early from Vernon pair

Christmas, instead, took a different route. He spoke with the homeowners and knew, sometimes in advance, that the homes included on his list were no joke.

“These homeowners that I talked to,” he said. “They are all so passionate about it.”

Christmas said he’s looking toward the future of his Christmas Light Tour and it looks bright. He’s even looking at creating some type of awards for participating homeowners.

Christmas said since the publication of his blog post earlier this week, his Facebook has been “pretty lit” with suggestions of more Vernon homes to add to the evolving tour.

Although “Everyday is Christmas” for this Realtor, according to his marketing materials, he is most looking forward to spending some time with his family this holiday season.

“People just put their stress aside and take that time to enjoy the little things,” he said.

Now, Vernonites can enjoy this little thing in convenience with John Christmas’ Christmas Light Tour.

READ MORE: SilverStar excited about future with new owners

READ MORE: B.C.’s 500th lung transplant, from Vernon, delivers thanks

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver police officer fined $1,500 after hitting pedestrian
Next story
Central Okanagan School District assistant superintendent retires

Just Posted

Kelowna Skating Club sending 5 skaters to Canadian Championships, tying club’s all-time best

Okanagan skaters advance after strong performances at the 2020 Skate Canada Challenge last week

Kelowna grocer One Big Table on its last legs, closing in January

The shop will open for one last hurrah on Jan. 2 to sell any remaining stock

Jauz to bring bass house beats to Kelowna

Jauz and Habsrakt will be performing at Sapphire Nightclub as part of the Dangerous Waters tour

Central Okanagan School District assistant superintendent retires

Vianne Kintzinger has been with the district for 32 years

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents Handel’s Messiah

The show will take place on Friday, Dec. 6 at the Kelowna Community Theatre

VIDEO: Trump calls Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after palace gossip goes viral

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared to gossip about Trump in comments caught on camera and microphone

Canadian lacrosse become latest sport to nix ‘midget’ from division names

The association said it plans to implement the new division names for the 2020 box lacrosse season

Coquihalla northbound open following collision

Drivers should expect major delays on Highway 5

Three Blind Mice receives park designation from City of Penticton

City to amend current licence to use agreements to require ‘responsible maintenance and development’

Salmon Arm RCMP found justified in using hose during rooftop standoff

Police watchdog finds officers actions reasonable when man injured in 2018 incident

Straight from DeHart

New Mexican restaurant offers authentic menu

Two charged with attempted murder in Westwold standoff

Darwyn Allen Curtis Sellars, 31, and Jennifer Patricia Singleton, 38, are facing multiple charges

Firefighters not at fault for pickup damaged getting out of the way: courts

A Langley resident sued for $5,000 after scraping her pickup

Users renew request for indoor tennis facility in Penticton

“If Salmon Arm, with half our population, can support something like that, why can’t we?”

Most Read