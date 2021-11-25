VERNON VOTES: 202 ballots cast in day one of advance polls

A couple hundred residents were the first to have their say on who should fill the lone councillor seat in Vernon.

The first of five advance polls for the 2021 municipal by-election saw 202 voters turn out at the Schubert Centre Wednesday, Nov. 24.

There are 11 candidates looking to fill the vacancy, created by the death of Coun. Dalvir Nahal.

Kevin Demers, Teresa Durning, Flora Evans, Sherrilee Franks, Arthur Gourley, Stephanie Hendy, Catherine Lord, Jamie Morrow, Erik Olesen, Ed Stranks and Andy Wylie have all put their names in the hat.

There are four more advance polls taking place at council chambers, 3400 30th St., over the next week:

• Thursday, Nov. 25, 4-8 p.m.

• Saturday, Nov. 27, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

• Wednesday, Dec. 1, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

• Thursday, Dec. 2, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

General Voting day is Saturday, Dec. 4, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. at at Priest Valley Gymnasium, Ellison Elementary School, Vernon Secondary School and Community Baptist Church.

For more information visit vernon.ca/elections.

