Vernon woman dead after being struck by commercial vehicle on bridge

Kamloops RCMP said the woman wandered onto Peterson Creek Bridge ‘at the last minute’

Police had cordoned off the eastbound lanes of Highway 1 at Peterson Creek Bridge as they investigate an accident that happened Friday afternoon. (Michael Potestio/Kamloops This Week)

Kamloops police say a Vernon woman is dead after being hit by a commercial vehicle on the Peterson Creek Bridge.

In a statement Saturday, Mounties said the vehicle, a dump truck, was travelling westbound Friday at about 2:35 p.m. when the woman wandered onto the roadway “at the last minute.”

The driver of the vehicle was unable to stop and struck the woman, police said. She died at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene, which was closed for several hours.

Police said no charges are being considered against the truck driver.

With a file from Kamloops This Week.

