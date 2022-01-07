Vernon woman dies after being hit by truck

Further witnesses are being sought after a pedestrian involved in a motor vehicle collision last month has since died.

The Vernon woman was struck by a pickup truck in the 3300 block of 30th Avenue Dec. 4 around 4 p.m.

The driver remained on scene and BC Ambulance Service transported the 74-year-old victim to hospital. Sadly, the woman later died as a result of her injuries.

“Over the course of the investigation, police have interviewed several witnesses from the scene but it has come to our attention there may be an additional witness who has not yet spoken to police,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

“Shortly after the incident, a person posted very specific information to social media about the activities of the driver in the moments immediately preceding the collision. We are asking the person who made the post to please contact police so we can speak to you directly.”

Anyone who may have witnessed to the collision, and has not yet spoken with police, is asked to contact Const. Sebastian Lipsett at (250) 545-7171.

