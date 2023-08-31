Fintry residents Real Gousy, Rick Walker and Elsa check in at the Emergency Support Services reception centre at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place Friday after being evacuated. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Fintry residents Real Gousy, Rick Walker and Elsa check in at the Emergency Support Services reception centre at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place Friday after being evacuated. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Vernon’s ESS reception centre closing as number of evacuees dwindles

Banner for people to express their appreciation for emergency responders and ESS volunteers

Vernon’s Emergency Support Services (ESS) reception centre is closing at 2 p.m. today, Aug. 31.

The reception centre at Kal Tire Place Arena was opened on Aug. 17 to assist evacuees from the Central Okanagan and Shuswap who were displaced by wildfires.

While some evacuation orders remain in place in neighbouring communities, the number of evacuees seeking help from the reception centre has decreased significantly, the City of Vernon said.

Residents can contact their municipality, regional district or First Nation’s office if they need further assistance or if they have questions related to the status of evacuation orders and alerts, re-entry plans or community recovery efforts.

Since Aug. 17, Vernon’s ESS program has helped over 2,400 evacuees, primarily from West Kelowna, Kelowna, Lake Country and other nearby areas.

This is slightly fewer than the 3,000 evacuees the reception centre assisted over six weeks during the White Rock Lake wildfire in 2021.

“This exceptional response is possible thanks in large part to the efforts of a strongly dedicated team of volunteers,” the city said.

“The city would like to thank every volunteer, staff member, local service provider, community organization that helped make the reception centre operation possible and provided caring and compassionate service for those who have faced incredibly difficult circumstances.”

A thank-you banner provided by Wayside is now at Kal Tire Place. It’s there for people to express their appreciation for emergency responders and ESS volunteers.

READ MORE: West Kelowna wildfire grows despite rainy weather

READ MORE: B.C. extends state of emergency by 2 weeks to due wildfires, drought

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

B.C. Wildfires 2023Fire evacuationVernonwildfire

Previous story
West Kelowna wildfire grows despite rainy weather
Next story
Resiliency centre for wildfire evacuees opens on Westbank First Nation lands

Just Posted

People attend a demonstration in support of nursing student Mona Wang, who alleges excessive force was used by an RCMP officer during a wellness check in Kelowna, in Vancouver, on Saturday, July 11, 2020. The BC Prosecution Service has confirmed a Mountie who pleaded guilty to assault of a University of British Columbia student during a wellness check in Kelowna has received a conditional discharge and was placed on probation for two years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Victim wants cop removed after Kelowna wellness check turns violent

A resident living on Bear Creek Road returned home to find nothing left after the McDougall Creek wildfire tore through the area. (Brittany Webster/ West K News)
Resiliency centre for wildfire evacuees opens on Westbank First Nation lands

A temporary bus schedule is in place for Route 70 between Penticton and Kelowna. (File photo)
Temporary bus schedule for Penticton to Kelowna route

The McDougall Creek wildfire blazes on in West Kelowna but a couple rainy nights in a row has helped crews battle the fire. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
West Kelowna wildfire grows despite rainy weather