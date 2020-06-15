Caution tape surrounds structures in Vernon’s Polson Park affected by flooding, Thursday, June 11, 2020. (Karen Hill - Black Press Media)

Vernon’s Polson Park reopens after flooding

Park users are asked to stick to the pathways as grounds still very wet

Polson Park is open again to vehicle traffic after flash flooding closed the park last week.

Major rain events on Thursday, June 11, led to flooding in the popular Vernon park which prompted the city to close it to vehicles.

Now, water levels of Vernon Creek have receded and the park has reopened as of Monday, June 15.

Park users are still reminded to take precautions around all creeks and creek banks, as embankments may be unstable and water levels could continue to fluctuate.

The city asks park users to stick to the pathways, as the ground is still very wet and could be damaged if park users walk or cycle on the grass.

READ MORE: Water springs from retaining wall near Vernon’s Polson Park

READ MORE: Outdoor water restrictions return to RDCO water systems

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Outdoor water restrictions return to RDCO water systems
Next story
Feds working on a way to extend CERB payments, Trudeau says

Just Posted

Outdoor water restrictions return to RDCO water systems

The restriction will be in effect from June 16 to Sept. 15

Kelowna council green-lights Reid’s Corner shopping centre

The development will move forward to a public hearing in the coming weeks

Snow delays summer opening of Big White Ski Resort

“Mother nature is not finished with winter at Big White Ski Resort yet,” said resort vice president

Sncəwips Heritage Museum to reopen later this month

The museum will be open to the public starting on June 25

Pump installed in downtown Kelowna due to high Okanagan Lake levels

Pump installed at the Water Street boat launch due to very high lake levels

B.C.’s new COVID-19 cases remain low, no deaths since Friday

Dr. Bonnie Henry warns virus outbreaks can return quickly

RCMP request public assistance to locate missing Shuswap woman

Salmon Arm RCMP report Allison Askoty may have been last seen on June 12

Campaign to lead B.C. Green Party back on

Campaign was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Zero-tolerance: Top Indigenous leader calls for systemic change for policing

Justin Trudeau said it was important for the families of the victims to get answers

Feds working on a way to extend CERB payments, Trudeau says

Details are to be announced later this week

Vernon’s Polson Park reopens after flooding

Park users are asked to stick to the pathways as grounds still very wet

Downtown Vernon FreshCo to open this week

City’s newest grocery store set to open doors, with COVID-19 measures in place, Thursday

BC Ferries employee dies after falling into Fraser River

WorksafeBC has launched an investigation

Dyer: The joy of municipal composting

Kristy Dyer is a columnist for Black Press Media who writes about the environment

Most Read