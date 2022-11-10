The alpine skiing and snowboarding season at SilverStar Mountain Resort will start two weeks ahead of schedule, with the opening day set for Nov. 18, 2022, for pass-holders and Nov. 19 for the general public. (SilverStar photo)

The alpine skiing and snowboarding season at SilverStar Mountain Resort will start two weeks ahead of schedule, with the opening day set for Nov. 18, 2022, for pass-holders and Nov. 19 for the general public. (SilverStar photo)

Vernon’s SilverStar Mountain opening alpine skiing 2 weeks early

It’s the earliest start to the alpine season since 2005

After the opening day of the nordic skiing season at SilverStar Mountain Resort was moved up by two weeks, the alpine season is following suit.

The resort will open to pass-holders on Friday, Nov. 18, and to the general public Saturday, Nov. 19. The hill will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

It’s the earliest the mountain has opened for alpine skiing since 2005.

“We are excited about the great early season snow and this has allowed us to have an early opening of our frontside runs. We can’t wait to welcome all of our pass-holders and guests back to the mountain for some great early season conditions,” said Ian Jenkins, director of sales and marketing. “With more snow, we will look at opening more terrain and lifts as conditions allow.”

Jenkins added this is 14 days before the resort’s scheduled opening day of Dec. 2.

There is currently a snow base of 106 cm at the alpine and 82 cm in the village.

The Des Schumman Express Gondola, Comet chair and Silver Queen will be open Nov. 18. Day tickets will be offered at 50 per cent off ticket window prices and will remain at this rate until more lifts open.

As this is an early opening, the resort asks that all guests obey mountain signage and ski and ride with care.

SilverStar will open this Saturday, Nov. 12, for nordic skiing and snowshoeing at 8:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Nordic skiing opening 2 weeks early at Vernon’s SilverStar Mountain

READ MORE: Four people ejected in Highway 3 crash near Princeton and dog killed

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Skiing and SnowboardingSnowVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kelowna to have only 7 ambulances after BC Emergency Health Services cuts
Next story
UBC project seeks input from COVID long-haulers

Just Posted

(Josh Berson photo)
Kelowna to have only 7 ambulances after BC Emergency Health Services cuts

(Black Press file photo)
Man allegedly robs Kelowna store at gunpoint demanding cash, 4 packs of cigarettes

(Steve Dunsmoor/Kelowna Rockets)
Are you Kydding me?! Goals galore propel Kelowna Rockets to win over Prince George

Road closures and parking restrictions will be taking place in downtown Kelowna on Friday, Nov. 11, to accommodate Remembrance Day services. (Marissa Tiel photo)
UPDATE: Changes made to Remembrance Day road closures in Kelowna