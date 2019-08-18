(Black Press Media file)

‘Very bad idea’: Wildlife centre asks drivers to stop feeding bear on Vancouver Island

Centre warns that a fed bear could become a dead bear

A wildlife rescue centre on Vancouver Island is urging people to not feed the bears.

The warning comes from the MARS Wildlife Rescue Centre received reports that people have been feeding a local black bear along Hwy. 4 while stopped for roadwork near Kennedy Lake on the way to Tofino.

The Comox Valley-based rescue centre said feeding the bear was “a very bad idea.”

“Feeding the bear conditions it to accept food from people, so other people are at risk of an attack when they refuse food to the bear,” the centre said in a Facebook update.

“Feeding the bear is putting the bear at high risk of having to be euthanized because it’s become a problem bear or it has attacked someone.”

ALSO READ: Woman receives stitches after black bear attack south of Campbell River

ALSO READ: Two cases of feeding bears being investigated in B.C.

ALSO READ: Coquitlam mayor ‘heartbroken,’ but says not to ‘vilify’ COS after death of bear family

ALSO READ: Bear won’t be euthanized after biting toddler at B.C. zoo

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Environment groups warned saying climate is real could be seen as partisan

Just Posted

Festival goers at the 27th annual Roots and Blues Festival

The Observer asked: Where are you from and what brought you to the festival?

Mistake-riddled offence leads to first loss for Okanagan Sun

The Sun lost to the Westshore Rebels 16-13

Fire departments extinguish suspicious wildfire near West Kelowna

Crews established a fire guard and knocked down the blaze before it grew to one hectare.

15-year-old boy drowns after midnight jump into Okangan Lake

The RCMP and BC Coroners Service are investigating the drowning.

Letter: LGBTQ2 are part of ‘our’ Canada

“It is all of our taxes that pay for all of us.”

70 years of lifting: Canadian man, 85, could cinch weightlifting championship

The senior gym junkie is on track to win the World Masters Weightlifting championship

Duelling protests hit Vancouver’s streets as Hong Kong, China tensions continue

Hundreds of people came out to protest

Advocates ‘internationalize’ the fight to free Raif Badawi from Saudi prison

Raif Badawi was arrested on June 17, 2012, and was later sentenced to 1,000 lashes and 10 years in jail for his online criticism of Saudi clerics

Okanagan climate advocacy group protests against Tolko

Group to demonstrate outside Vernon head office Monday over plan to log close to water supply

RCMP, search crews hunt for 4-year-old boy missing near Mackenzie

George went missing early Saturday afternoon

Okanagan Cultural Connections live venue tour kicks off in Vernon

Two dozen promoters, national booking agents, and music reps to visit venues from Vernon to Oliver

Canadian entrepreneurs turning beer byproduct into bread, cookies and profits

Some breweries turn to entrepreneurs looking to turn spent grain into treats for people and their pets

Canada ‘disappointed’ terror suspect’s British citizenship revoked

Jack Letts, who was dubbed “Jihadi Jack” by the U.K. media, has been detained in a Kurdish prison for about two years

Fire departments extinguish suspicious wildfire near West Kelowna

Crews established a fire guard and knocked down the blaze before it grew to one hectare.

Most Read