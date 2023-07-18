Search and rescue members from Mission, Chilliwack, Ridge Meadows and Central Fraser Valley lifted a 20-year-old man out of a ravine after he fell from 50 feet while hiking near Cascade Falls. /Mission Search and Rescue Photo

Search and rescue members from Mission, Chilliwack, Ridge Meadows and Central Fraser Valley lifted a 20-year-old man out of a ravine after he fell from 50 feet while hiking near Cascade Falls. /Mission Search and Rescue Photo

‘Very lucky’ hiker rescued after 50-foot slip at B.C. falls

Loose dirt gave way on 20-year-old while walking trail; search and rescue used rope to lift him

A 20-year-old man was rescued near Cascade Falls on Saturday (July 15) after falling roughly 50 feet.

Mission Search and Rescue (MSAR) collaborated with Ridge Meadows, Chilliwack and Central Fraser Valley search and rescue members to lift the man out of a ravine.

The 20-year-old’s friend witnessed him fall and called 911. He was walking up a trail between the suspension bridge and the main falls when some loose dirt on the side gave way, causing him to fall.

“He wasn’t doing some crazy reckless cliff jumping like a lot of people we’ve rescued there,” MSAR’s Trevor Regehr said. “He appeared to be being pretty careful — he just wasn’t watching where he stepped.”

Regehr says the man landed on some rocks and still had a significant drop below him. MSAR gained access and administered first aid.

Search and rescue members raised him back to the top using a rope system before he was transferred to BC Ambulance Service.

According to Regehr, the man was “banged up pretty badly” with a head injury but he was stable.

“He’s very lucky,” Regehr said. “It was a huge fall and he’s gonna be fine… so extremely lucky.”

He says rope rescues occur a few times per year for MSAR.

“The loose rock [and] the rock fall on that cliff made it somewhat technical,” he said.

Eleven members from MSAR attended the call — along with rope technicians from other branches — because it was a busy weekend with some members gone.

READ MORE: Mission Search and Rescue’s Sean Sublett trying to build rescue services

@dillon_white
dillon.white@missioncityrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

MissionSearch and Rescue

 

Search and rescue members from Mission, Chilliwack, Ridge Meadows and Central Fraser Valley lifted a 20-year-old man out of a ravine after he fell from 50 feet while hiking near Cascade Falls. /Mission Search and Rescue Photo

Search and rescue members from Mission, Chilliwack, Ridge Meadows and Central Fraser Valley lifted a 20-year-old man out of a ravine after he fell from 50 feet while hiking near Cascade Falls. /Mission Search and Rescue Photo

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Water Works! Home Spas
Next story
Penticton is finally getting the Car 40 program

Just Posted

A downed power line has started a fire in the Fintry area. (Chris Hill)
UPDATE: Blad Range Creek wildfire now being held, evacuations rescinded

A volunteer in Vernon monitors for invasive mussels as part of a project through the Okanagan and Similkameen Invasive Species Society. (Contributed)
Volunteer ‘mussel’ needed to protect Okanagan lakes

Bear with garbage. (RDCO/Submitted)
Keep the wild in wildlife: Regional District Central Okanagan

(Photo/City of West Kelowna)
FireSmart rebates available for West Kelowna property owners