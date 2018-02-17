Credit: Facebook

Veteran reporter to stay at Global Okanagan

Blaine Gaffney was given a layoff notice after a miscommunication

A veteran Global Okanagan News reporter is keeping his job after being handed a layoff notice.

Blaine Gaffney said he was handed the notice, but there was a miscommunication.

“Dodged the bullet there or something, but it was some mistake,” he said. “I don’t hold anything against them, it was an honest mistake.”

It has not been released who will yet be laid off, according to a source.

Global News recently cut nearly 80 media jobs across Canada.

Camera operators, reporters, anchors, control room staff, make-up artists and other production crew received layoff notices in newsrooms across Canada, with Global’s most successful station in Vancouver taking the biggest hit with 21 job cuts, according to a statement released Thursday by Unifor.

The station is expected to use Video Journalists (VJs) going forward.

Unifor representatives highlighted concerns about the continued erosion of local news as Corus-owned Global News cuts nearly 80 jobs across Canada, including 69 Unifor members.

“Fewer journalists will be out gathering news from every region from Vancouver to Halifax,” said Unifor national president Jerry Dias. “If the Maritime newscasts now come from Toronto—how can you still call that local news?”

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ski Patrol and SAR search for missing skier

Just Posted

Veteran reporter to stay at Global Okanagan

Blaine Gaffney was given a layoff notice after a miscommunication

Slippery roads cause accidents in Kelowna

A vehicle is down a 15-foot embankment off of Dilworth Drive

Kelowna film festival to showcase nearly 30 films

The World Community Film Festival opens Thursday, March 1

Kelowna walkers experience coldest night for homelessness

The Coldest Night of the Year will be held Feb. 24 at Sandhill Winery

Heavy snowfall warning continues

Kelowna - Expect snow in the Okanagan, Southern Interior and the Kootenays

What’s happening

Check out what is happening this weekend in the Okanagan-Shuswap.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Ski Patrol and SAR search for missing skier

Man’s truck found in Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s parking lot covered in ‘several days’ snow’

Princeton man brings pooch to court

Dog is “the best witness”

B.C. files new legal action against TransMountain pipeline

Province tries to uphold City of Burnaby bylaws, provoking Alberta

BCHL Today: Powell River stuns Vernon and BCHL grads lead Team Canada

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Reports of money laundering in B.C. real estate ‘troubling’: attorney general

News report alleges people connected to fentanyl trade are using B.C. real estate to launder money

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Two more medals for Canada, and men’s hockey loss

Team Canada shines on the speed skating track, but fall short against the Czechs in hockey

Dube leads Rockets past Blazers

Dillon Dube scores both goals as Kelowna edges BC rivals WHL action Friday in Kamloops

Most Read