Vibrant Vines becomes winery best in Canada

The Vibrant Vine has burst to the top, as the best winery in Canada, rated by TripAdvisor.

“We have been watching (the ratings) day after day, for months, as we get closer and closer, and finally it happened,” Wyn Lewis, owner of the Vibrant Vine winery said.

The colourful winery credits its success to its unique approach to hiring and training staff. It sends new hires to the top wineries in the Okanagan, and asks their new wine hosts to review their experiences and build off of their feedback to improve its own service at Vibrant Vines.

“It’s an amazing thing for us, our primary goal has always been to create a great customer experience,” Lewis said. “We have at least 30 or 40 reviews a day and after they leave they (customers) can say whatever they like and we have no comeback as an owner, so when we read all these wonderful reviews and see the algorithm keep moving us up the rungs. This is a highlight for all 41 of us at the winery, we are just over the moon.”

Lewis looks to elevate guest experience even further, by utilizing the same systems busy restaurants do; wait-lists and buzzers so guests can enjoy what else the winery has to offer while waiting for a tasting. The new system will feature a 20-minute tasting experience and will be implemented next week.

“We are changing the way that most wineries do things, and continually run things our own way. I want people to know that it is going to be a good experience, that’s our number one goal,” Lewis said.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place tonight at 5:30 p.m. to unveil the 7,000 square-foot extension to the winery that includes a cave tasting room that is not yet open to the public.

