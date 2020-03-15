Vice and Virtue Brewing Co. is located at 1033 Richter Street in Kelowna. (Contributed)

Vice and Virtue Brewing Co. in Kelowna helps those in need during COVID-19 pandemic

The establishment is the designated drop-off spot for the Central Okanagan Food Bank this weekend

Vice and Virtue Brewing Company is encouraging Kelowna residents to think of those experiencing homelessness in light of these difficult times combatting the Coronavirus.

The popular brewery located on Richter Street in Kelowna is the designated drop off point for the Central Okanagan Food Bank this weekend.

“We are interrupting our usual snappy stream of beer and food shots here to share that today Saturday, Mar. 14. and tomorrow Sunday, Mar. 15. we are a designated drop-off point for the (Central Okanagan Food Bank),” said Vice and Virtue in a post on Instagram.

“During uncertain times likes these, our most vulnerable in the community are often overlooked and we wanted to help where we could.”

If you plan to drop into Vice and Virtue for a pint, the establishment encourages you to raid your pantry before you go.

The Central Okanagan Food Bank is looking for non-perishables such as:

  • beans
  • lentils
  • quinoa
  • rice
  • tinned fish
  • pasta
  • basic toiletries

Vice and Virtue Brewing Co. is located at 1033 Richter Street in Kelowna and is open until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

