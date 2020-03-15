Vice and Virtue Brewing Co. in Kelowna helps those in need during COVID-19 pandemic

Vice and Virtue Brewing Company is encouraging Kelowna residents to think of those experiencing homelessness in light of these difficult times combatting the Coronavirus.
The popular brewery located on Richter Street in Kelowna is the designated drop off point for the Central Okanagan Food Bank this weekend.
View this post on Instagram
Gang ! We are interrupting our usual snappy stream of beer and food shots here to share that today Sat March 14 and tomorrow Sun March 15 we are a designated drop-off point for the @cofoodbank!! During uncertain times likes these, our most vulnerable in the community are often overlooked and we wanted to help where we could. Thanks to our very own Brea @table_fortynine for organizing this! 👏 👏 If you plan to pop down for a pint or bite, raid your pantry before you go! ☺️☺️Here is what is needed the most now: High protein non perishables (beans, lentils, quinoa, rice, tinned fish, pasta, etc). Non perishable veg Stocks and soups Basic toiletries (toilet paper, hand soap, body soap, etc.) Thanks friends! ❤️ ❤️ . . . #bcbeer #kelowna #explorekelowna #northendbeer #okanagan #foodbank #cofoodbank
“We are interrupting our usual snappy stream of beer and food shots here to share that today Saturday, Mar. 14. and tomorrow Sunday, Mar. 15. we are a designated drop-off point for the (Central Okanagan Food Bank),” said Vice and Virtue in a post on Instagram.
“During uncertain times likes these, our most vulnerable in the community are often overlooked and we wanted to help where we could.”
If you plan to drop into Vice and Virtue for a pint, the establishment encourages you to raid your pantry before you go.
The Central Okanagan Food Bank is looking for non-perishables such as:
- beans
- lentils
- quinoa
- rice
- tinned fish
- pasta
- basic toiletries
Vice and Virtue Brewing Co. is located at 1033 Richter Street in Kelowna and is open until 5 p.m. on Sunday.