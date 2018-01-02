Vice suspends two top executives

Sexual misconduct report leads to suspension of two

Vice has suspended two top executives after a New York Times report on sexual misconduct at the digital media company.

Vice Media has suspended its president, Andrew Creighton, and chief digital officer Mike Germano, as it investigates allegations against them, according to a company memo sent to employees Tuesday.

The Times had reported in late December that it found four settlements involving allegations of sexual harassment or defamation against Vice employees, including Creighton.

The newspaper talked with more than two dozen women who say they experienced or witnessed sexual misconduct, including groping and forced kisses.

Vice Media co-founders Shane Smith and Suroosh Alvi have apologized for the “boy’s club” culture .

Vice has grown from a Canadian magazine to a dominant online video company, expanding into TV around the world.

Tali Arbel, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Neighbours scare off thieves
Next story
No-cost medical abortions ‘a game changer’ in B.C. women’s health care

Just Posted

Accident at Highway 97 and Banks

Emergency crews have responded to the intersection of Highway 97 and Banks Road

Kelowna career criminal sentenced

Daniel Mader will spend three years behind bars for firearms offences

Fundraising flights take off from Kelowna’s airport

Give Hope Wings will take three pilots in two small planes to 20 countries in the Americas

Green Party leader to stump for candidate in Kelowna West

Andrew Weaver will attend a number of events, including a townhall meeting in Westbank Thursday

Hundreds gather for Kelowna polar bear dip

More than $7,800 was raised for CRIS Adaptive Adventure

Okanagan polar bears hit the water

The annual polar bear dip tradition carried on in the Central Okanagan thanks to some hearty swimmers

Vice suspends two top executives

Sexual misconduct report leads to suspension of two

Vets see an increasing number of dogs sickened by marijuana

Veterinarians warn they are seeing an increase in dogs sickened after ingesting marijuana

No-cost medical abortions ‘a game changer’ in B.C. women’s health care

Mifegymiso used to cost about $300 out-of-pocket

Cops say suspect tried to drown police dog during chase

RCMP on Vancouver Island chased a 29-year-old man through the woods for hours

Wife rescued by husband after accident dies

Vernon’s Caroline Koenig succumbed to complications from her Dec. 4 accident on Dec. 22

Ex-hostage Joshua Boyle charged with sex assault, assault, forcible confinement: lawyer

Boyle and his wife were taken hostage in Afghanistan in 2012 and freed in 2017

Letter: Thanks for compassion in search for Mom

Kelowna letter-writer says they had a scare before Christmas when Mom went missing

Rockets’ Porter WHL goalie of the week

Rookie goaltender earned two victories over Kamloops, including a shutout

Most Read