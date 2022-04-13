Victim takes the stand in alleged Kelowna sexual assault case

Four men said to have been involved

In Kelowna court on April 13, a the young female complainant took to the stand to claim that she was sexually assaulted and unlawfully confined by four men in West Kelowna in June of 2018.

“I just wanted them to stop and told them to let me go,” said the alleged victim.

Kole Comin, brothers Christian and David Dupas, as well as Trevor Pereverzoff are the four men charged with sexual assault and confinement.

The alleged assaults occurred after an evening involving alcohol consumption, wherein the victim experienced some moments of blacking in and out.

The victim said in court that Comin and Pereverzoff, referred to as ‘hockey players two and one’ respectively, had non-consensual vaginal and oral sex with her.

She teared up on several occasions during the testimony when asked to recall specific details of the alleged assault.

They are referred to as hockey players by the victim, despite not all of the men playing hockey, as the victim did not know their names at the time of the alleged incident.

The victim alleges that Comin and Pereverzoff pushed themselves onto her and forcefully penetrated her. She said in court that she recalls experiencing pain during the encounter.

“I asked them five or six times if they would let me go.”

She alleges that the men did not release her and instead called her names.

The Dupas brothers also allegedly had vaginal sex with the victim, and “manhandled” her while together. The victim alleges that she recalls the brothers laughing while assaulting her.

The complainant alleges that hockey player three, one of the brothers, had non-consensual vaginal sex with her.

She alleges that hockey player three was “really rough and threw me around.”

