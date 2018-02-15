Victim testifies at Kelowna sex assault trial

The Kelowna courthouse is home for a trial on a sexual assault

A West Kelowna man accused of violently raping a woman who visited his house after bar hours two years ago believed he was engaging in consensual sex, says his lawyer.

Jeremy Czechowski’s defence lawyer Cory Armour suggested to the alleged victim during cross examination that she had flirted with the accused shortly after they arrived at the West Kelowna home Feb. 21, 2016 to procure cocaine.

The alleged victim said she had never met Czechowski before and didn’t have interest in engaging in a sexual relationship.

She told the court that Czechowski ripped off her underwear within minutes of that meeting, and “taunted” her with them while she tried to get them back.

Armour suggested that she was a happy participant in that interaction and that it was the prelude to sex that occurred a short time later, upstairs in Czechowski’s room.

“I suggest you and Jeremy Czechowski were kissing in the bedroom and engaged in consensual sex,” said Armour while cross examining the alleged victim.

She vehemently denied that suggestion on multiple occasions.

“I did not give him consent to touch me,” she said.

She also disagreed with suggestions that she opted out of leaving when the opportunity arose.

Armour said that the alleged victim had taken Czechowski’s “purse” and tried to leave the house with it. When a friend of Czechowski’s tried to stop her, Armour suggested, she kicked him in the groin and threatened to call the police if the purse was taken away.

“No, that did not happen,” she told the court.

By her recollection, that friend had restrained her by the throat and told her she was going to have to do what Czechowski wanted or she was going to be “buried in the back yard.”

Armour also turned the alleged victim’s attention to some text messages sent in the aftermath of the encounter, where she told a friend she had “f*&&*d up,” suggesting that she had cheated on her boyfriend.

She replied that in the aftermath she was second guessing her actions and when she said she “f*&% up” it was because she didn’t leave the first time, regardless of whether or not she was without clothes and that she didn’t fight until the bitter end to get away.

Previous story
Update: Fire in Rutland contained

Just Posted

Victim testifies at Kelowna sex assault trial

The Kelowna courthouse is home for a trial on a sexual assault

Layoffs at Global Okanagan’s local news team

Global News has cut nearly 80 media jobs across Canada, and four of those jobs are in the Okanagan.

West Kelowna tax hike decreased

Council using money from growth to lower 2018 tax increase to 2.18 per cent

Foundry getting help; helping youth

Kelowna business steps up to help the Foundry deal with youth mental health issues

Opera Kelowna unveils summer production

The cast was announced at Porsche Centre Kelowna Feb. 14

Barney Bentall joins forces with Jim Cuddy for Vernon performance

Bentall debuts new album at Vernon concert

Alleged victim of sexual interference by Chilliwack youth coach speaks out

Mother of another alleged victim of Codie Hindle speak about an investigation in 2011

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

New NEB approvals for Trans Mountain pipeline to begin Burnaby tunnel work

Construction can now begin on a tunnel entrance in Burnaby

Legal marijuana won’t hit shelves before August

Senators agree to hold a final vote by June 7 on the legislation

Mountie believed to have posted to Facebook saying Colten Boushie ‘got what he deserved’

Police conduct internal probe after comment about Indigenous man shot dead on Saskatchewan farm

Report paves the way for ride-hailing in B.C.

Committee makes 32 recommendations

Moose hide message to men keeps growing

Marchers pledge personal responsibility in domestic violence

Shuswap film fest opens Friday

By Joanne Sargent, Observer contributor C’est La Vie! What a great way… Continue reading

Most Read