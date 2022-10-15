Victor Cumming celebrates a preliminary win for the mayor’s seat alongside preliminary new councillor Brian Guy at the Vernon Museum Oct. 15, 2022. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Victor Cumming celebrates a preliminary win for the mayor’s seat alongside preliminary new councillor Brian Guy at the Vernon Museum Oct. 15, 2022. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Victor victorious in Vernon: preliminary election count

Initial numbers show incumbent mayor ahead of Scott Anderson

Vernon appears to love Victor.

The incumbent mayoral candidate appears to have won the 2022 general election, over Scott Anderson and Erik Olesen.

Unofficially on council are Brian Guy, Brian Quiring, Kelly Fehr, Akbal Mund, Kari Gares and Teresa Durning while the active living centre borrowing referendum passed handily.

Vernon’s three mayoral candidates eagerly awaited the results of the 2022 election, each with a team of supporters by their sides.

Erik Olesen was with family waiting for the numbers to roll in.

“I always go into elections hopeful,” said Olesen, who is running againt incumbent mayor Victor Cumming and incumbent councillor Scott Anderson, who is running for the mayor’s seat. “This election has been interesting with so many positive comments and from residents stating they have seen definite improvements in my mayoral campaign compared to 2018. I also have to look at the race and understand I am also going up against essentially two incumbent candidates which makes my changes tougher.”

READ MORE: Vernon voters share issues to matter to them at the polls

READ MORE: Election 2022 results: Mayoral winners across BC

twitter.com

Election 2022Vernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Carol Todd ‘glad Amanda got justice’ after tormentor’s 13-year prison sentence
Next story
Golden and Area A votes yes to proposed indoor aquatic centre

Just Posted

(Photo - BC Wildfire dashboard)
Wildfire south of Big White Ski Resort now being held

(Black Press file photo)
Serious crash between truck and motorcycle in West Kelowna

A rally to support Ukraine was held in Kelowna’s Kerry Park on Saturday, Oct. 15 (Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Support for Ukraine rally held in Kelowna’s Kerry Park

Gauthier with Kelowna RCMP bait bikes (Const. Gauthier/ Community Safety Unit)
Kelowna RCMP bait bike bust