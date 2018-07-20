A sign at View Royal Park was removed after it was discovered a quick response code redirected to a porn site. (Photo courtesy of Keith Davies)

Victoria-area park sign removed after glitch redirects to porn site

Resident looking to learn more about workout equipment discovered the problem code

Regulars at View Royal Park in Greater Victoria may have noticed the absence of one particular sign.

The sign, which has the company name Norwell Outdoor Fitness on it, teaches people how to use the outdoor workout equipment. But the sign’s quick response (QR) code was directing park users to a website with graphic adult images.

QR codes are a trademarked type of square barcode with black and white patterns. When scanned they reveal more information about a product, company or program.

Esquimalt resident Keith Davies discovered the malfunction while taking his dog for a walk. He frequents the park two or three times a month. Davies saw the QR code on the sign and thought it would be good to get more information on the equipment.

Davies noted he uses the QR code reader on his phone regularly, most often when he’s shopping to learn more about products.

When he scanned the park sign for the first time, it took him to a website with pornographic images. He thought it was a glitch, so he cleared the site and the code and started again, but ended up on the same website.

“It is just metres away from a children’s playground and they have cell phones,” he said.

“I just thought somebody should know.”

After being alerted to the problem, the Town of View Royal took down the sign and Mayor David Screech said staff at the Town notified Norwell as soon as they were made aware of it. To Screech’s knowledge, the Town is still waiting for a response.

“We have notified them and when we have assurance from them that it’s fixed, we’ll put it back up again,” Screech said.

Screech added it is unfortunate that websites can be easily hacked, and that it can happen anywhere.

He encouraged the community to notify the Town directly if inappropriate or lewd content is found on View Royal public property.

Norwell is a Danish company with offices throughout Europe and North America.

The company did not respond to a request for comment before the Gazette’s press deadline.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

lindsey.horsting@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
Scammers dressed as Mounties threaten to arrest senior if she doesn’t cough up cash
Next story
Updated: Highway 97 reopens to traffic, Peachland fire crews monitor fires this morning

Just Posted

Updated: Highway 97 reopens to traffic, Peachland fire crews monitor fires this morning

Crews continue to battle the 1,000 hectare Mount Eneas blaze south of Peachland

Update: Wildfire crews continue to fight fire near West Kelowna

Evacuation alerts are in effect for properties in the Glenrosa area

Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire burns at 400 hectares

An evacuation alert remains in effect for those on Lakeshore Road

Show of union solidarity on casino picket lines

Labour movement to back striking BCGEU workers in protest on Saturday

Updated: Complete list of B.C. Interior wildfire coverage

Up-to-date information on blazes happening the Kamloops Wildfire Centre

Okanagan Wildfires: The latest on wildfires and evacuations

A Friday morning look at the major wildfires impact the Okanagan and Similkameen.

Five small fires burn east of Oliver

At least one of the fires is suspected of being human caused

Seal attacks kayakers in the Broughton Archipelago

“It has to be one chance in a million of this happening.”

Victoria-area park sign removed after glitch redirects to porn site

Resident looking to learn more about workout equipment discovered the problem code

Five fires continue to burn near Keremeos

There are five fires in high elevation burning near Keremeos

Special Olympic athletes take on BC Games during special anniversary

Known as the Global Day of Inclusion, July 20 marks the first Special Olympics in 1968 in Chicago

Scammers dressed as Mounties threaten to arrest senior if she doesn’t cough up cash

Pair of fraudulent officers threaten to arrest 90-year-old woman

Fundraiser to help mom of jogger detained after crossing U.S. border

Cedella Roman, 19, was held in U.S. after accidentally crossing border in South Surrey

Trump slams Federal Reserve rate hikes

Fed raised benchmark rate for a second time this year in June, and projects two more hikes to come

Most Read