VicPD Chief Del Manak tweeted that he saw a Lamborghini driver speeding on the Pat Bay Highway in excess of 170 kilometres per hour. (Unsplash)

Victoria police chief nabs driver in Lamborghini going 80 kilometres over speed limit

Driver was caught going 170 km/h on the Pat Bay Highway

Victoria’s police chief witnessed the fastest speeder of his career on Monday (July 20).

Victoria Police Department Chief Del Manak posted to Twitter that he witnessed a Lamborghini driver on the Pat Bay Highway speeding in excess of 170 kilometres per hour in a 90 km/h zone.

“Dangerous, reckless and unacceptable,” Manak wrote, adding that it was his first time seeing a driver at that speed in his 31-year career, including six-and-a-half years spent in traffic enforcement.

The driver was given an excessive speed ticket and the Lamborghini was impounded, according to Manak. It’s unclear if Manak pulled the driver over or reported the incident to law enforcement in the area.

VicPD declined to comment further on the incident.

READ ALSO: Six more speeders stuck with tickets in Saanich as excessive speeding spike continues

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:nina.grossman@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

VicPD

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: National initiative encourages Canadians to support local

Just Posted

Kelowna Fire Department asks residents to trim yards to prevent fires

The department also reminded residents that open burning is prohibited on public, private property

Easter Seals charity organization hosting virtual camp-out for BC residents

The virtual “Great B.C. Camp Out” on Aug. 1 is targeted for families who are missing out on camping

COVID-19: National initiative encourages Canadians to support local

Canadians are encouraged to buy local on July 25 to revive the economy

Kelowna’s Landmark District selected for new Aerospace Marketing Centre of Excellence

Burgeoning technology and aerospace sectors cited as factors for the region’s selection

VIDEO: Summerland mayor destroys bandanas with Confederate symbol

Confederate flag shown at anti-racism parade on July 16 had been purchased at local store

BC Parks considering a day-use pass system for popular locations to avoid overcrowding

Although some parks have reopened, B.C.’s busiest parks have remained shut

Victoria police chief nabs driver in Lamborghini going 80 kilometres over speed limit

Driver was caught going 170 km/h on the Pat Bay Highway

Not a chef: Buying local

Okanagan resident Andrew Levangie writes a new food column for Black Press Media

Summer lovin’ during a pandemic – there’s now a B.C.-made guide for that

Similar to going grocery shopping or seeing friends, if you are feeling sick, skip sex

LETTER: Summerland mayor’s actions unprofessional and inappropriate

Summerland mayor Toni Boot confronted store owner over selling Confederate bandanas

In photos: Racers fueled by ‘horsepower therapy’ take to Okanagan track despite slim crowd

The Penticton Speedway was limited to 50 people in the crowd last weekend

B.C. NDP stands by WorkSafeBC changes as business protests

Presuming COVID-19 infection job-related ‘contrary to medical science’

Teen boys unearth human remains while building fort in Burnaby park

Police are investigating to find the identity of the skeletal human remains

New COVID-19 outbreaks among young adults spark concern about bars, restaurants

Alberta and British Columbia have seen surges in new COVID-19 infections over the last two days

Most Read