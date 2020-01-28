Victoria resident says WestJet employee uttered racist comment, refused to let her on plane

Victoria resident Nikki Sanchez posted to her Instagram on Monday that she was racially profiled by a WestJet employee when she attempted to board a flight at Victoria International Airport on Jan. 15.

Sanchez, who has more than 14,700 Instagram followers, is a University of Victoria PhD candidate in Indigenous Governance and is known for her work as a producer of Vice media news films. She’s also an advocate for Indigenous rights and identifies with her Indigenous heritage.

Sanchez said she was flying from Victoria airport in North Saanich to Vancouver and would then connect for a flight to New York to campaign on fair trade and environmentally sustainable fashion.

While waiting five hours for five weather delays, Sanchez visited the bar where she says she consumed two drinks.

“I went back through security to speak to the WestJet attendant at check-in, to see if I was going to make my connecting flight to [Vancouver]…” Sanchez said. “She took one look at me, did not ask for my name or flight number, and instead she asked if I had been drinking – I honestly replied that I had had two drinks.

“She said ‘You smell like booze,’ and ‘I know you guys can’t handle your alcohol,’” Sanchez wrote. “I was so shocked I barely knew how to respond – I explained my credentials and that I was not at all inebriated.”

Sanchez said the attendant would not assist her in finding an alternative flight to get to Vancouver and that Sanchez was a liability to any airline, including WestJet.

“She refused to help me at all, nor did she make any mention of how I could retrieve my luggage which had already been sent through to YVR.”

In shock, Sanchez reached out to an Air Canada who was able to find a spot for her on their next flight to Vancouver.

“By the time I got there I’d missed my connecting and there were no other flights that would get me to NYC in time to make the photo shoot.”

WestJet responded in a statement to the Black Press Media that they have launched an investigation into the matter and have a zero-tolerance policy for racism and discrimination.

“While the investigation remains ongoing, we have evidence that significantly contradicts the version of events that has been reported by the guest,” said the statement, shared by WestJet spokesperson Morgan Bell. “Firstly, we apologize for the interruption to all our guests’ travel plans that were affected by a weather event in Victoria on Jan. 15 … these circumstances led to this guest failing to present themselves at a WestJet gate for boarding and subsequently missing their flight.”

Bell added that WestJet runs annual workplace training for sensitivity and respect. She added they’ve been unable to reach Sanchez since she made the Instagram post on Sunday.

Sanchez reported having suffered anxiety attacks since the incident. She’s pushing a #boycottWestJet hashtag with hopes of building awareness around the incident.

“WestJet needs to know what a serious matter this is and commit to anti-oppression training for all staff. It’s my sincere hope no one else will ever be treated this way based on racial bias,” she said.

