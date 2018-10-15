Video: An up-close look at beluga whales in Hudson Bay

Every year, tens of thousands of beluga whales come to frolic and mate in Hudson Bay.
Take an up-close look as some belugas greet whale watchers off the coast of Churchill, Manitoba.
