VIDEO: B.C. dentist gets grand welcome home after two months in hospital fighting COVID-19

Pitt Meadows dentist Michael Chow shares an embrace with his wife, Dana, May 15 after months of fighting COVID-19 in hospital. (Special to The Maple Ridge News)

A 57-year-old Pitt Meadows dentist has a new lease on life after surviving a two-month battle with the novel coronavirus.

Dr. Michael Chow told Black Press Media that he’s lost 40 pounds, has swollen calves and ankles, and damaged vocal cords – “but I’m really happy to be here.”

Chow attended the Pacific Dental Conference the weekend of March 6, which was declared a site of outbreak that resulted in 87 people with COVID-19, provincial health officer Bonnie Henry reported June 4.

RELATED: March dental conference key to many of B.C.’s COVID-19 cases

Others who attended weren’t as fortunate.

Vancouver dentist Dr. Denis Vincent died from suspected coronavirus complications just weeks after attending.

“Everyone thinks COVID-19 is like the flu, that seniors are the only ones in danger. It’s just not true.”

“I was fit and healthy,” he said, making mention of his once-active lifestyle.

“And the coronavirus still hit me hard.”

A few days after the event, in early March, Chow fell ill.

When Chow’s condition significantly worsened, his younger brother – who works as a doctor at Surrey Memorial Hospital – took him to the hospital.

On March 19, his family was given the opportunity to say a few last words over FaceTime to Chow, before he was intubated.

“Doctors told them they couldn’t guarantee what was going to happen to me,” he explained. He needed to be put on a ventilator to get more oxygen delivered to his lungs.

Chow said that his next 19 days were spent in oblivion, heavily sedated, on a ventilator.

When he was finally well enough to be weaned off the machine, it took him time to return to reality.

“I wasn’t able to recognize my brother, I wasn’t able to speak,” Chow said, as told by his brother.

From there, the survivor underwent a slow journey of relearning how to walk, talk, and eat.

“There’s still some stuff to sort out,” Chow said following a Thursday afternoon visit to LifeLabs for blood tests.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge Hospital outbreaks declared over

Chow wiped happy tears from his eyes on May 15 when he was discharged from the Surrey Memorial Hospital COVID-19 unit.

Surrey Memorial staff and fellow patients surprised the survivor with a COVID-19 ward full of applause.

Chow rang the COVID-19 recovery bell and said “thank you everyone” to the staff, for helping him recover from the worst of the disease.

The 57-year-old dentist had to relearn how to walk, talk, and eat after battling the coronavirus after attending a dental conference in early March. (Special to The Maple Ridge News)

“I was happy to be alive and happy for everyone’s hard work that got me through… For every person I encountered: the physiotherapists, dietitians, doctors, speech language pathologists… all of them,” he said.

“They would see me try to exercise and cheer me on,” Chow said, recalling it took him a week to take more than just a few steps.

Now, Chow is recovering at home with his family in Port Coquitlam.

Neighbours even surprised him with a socially-distant “welcome” celebration, of signs and cheers, the moment he returned home.

The dentist said he now has to “focus on recovering” before he’s able to treat patients again at Meadows Family Dental.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Indigenous chief alleges RCMP beat him during arrest that began over expired licence plate
Next story
‘Alarmed’: Health critic calls for more data on COVID-19 in trucking industry

Just Posted

Tap Truck Okanagan launches as first location in Canada

The business is built on a restored 1957 Chevy panel van and ready to serve craft beer on tap, wine or cider

Kelowna Mountie who punched suspect identified, condemned by sister

‘How did he get away with this? How is this justifiable?’

Police watchdog investigating Lake Country incident

A man was taken to hospital after the June 3 incident

Community backlash over Black Lives Matter rally in Kelowna

Some members of Kelowna’s black community stated they don’t support Friday’s rally

$30,000 over 30 weeks for local causes

Send us your good stories and you could win money for your favourite cause

VIDEO: B.C. dentist gets grand welcome home after two months in hospital fighting COVID-19

Michael Chow was given a surprise send off by hospital staff and ‘welcome home’ from neighbours

‘Like finding a needle in a haystack’: Ancient arrowhead discovered near Williams Lake

The artifact is believed to be from the Nesikip period between 7,500 BP to 6,000 BP

Indigenous families say their loved ones’ deaths in custody are part of pattern

Nora Martin joins other Indigenous families in calling for a significant shift in policing

Friends, family mourn Salt Spring Island woman killed in suspected murder-suicide

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for Jennifer Quesnel’s three sons

PHOTOS: Anti-racism protesters gather in communities across B.C.

More protests are expected through the weekend

Indigenous chief alleges RCMP beat him during arrest that began over expired licence plate

Athabasca Chipewyan Chief Allan Adam calling for independent investigation

Salmon Arm RCMP arrest person of interest in suspected arson that destroyed garage

The man had been caught on surveillance footage.

‘I’m pissed, I’m outraged’: Federal minister calls out police violence against Indigenous people

Indigenous Minister Marc Miller spoke on recent incidents, including fatal shooting of a B.C. woman

UPDATED: Pair accused of ‘horrific’ assault at Vancouver’s Oppenheimer Park arrested

Police say Jason Tapp, 30, and Nicole Edwards, 33, did not show up to meet their bail supervisor this week

Most Read