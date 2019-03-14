VIDEO: B.C. woman frees skunk’s head from plastic cup

The skunk was spotted struggling on a Mission street with its head stuck on a Burger King cup

A B.C. woman is getting plenty of kudos online after removing a plastic Burger King cup stuck on a skunk’s head.

Taya Krasiun of Mission posted a video of the heroic – and risky – rescue on social media Wednesday.

“I’ve always been a pretty big advocate when it comes to not littering and disposing of garbage responsibility,” Krasiun said in a Facebook post.

“This morning, I witnessed first hand what a consumer lifestyle is doing to our beautiful planet and wildlife. And it was pretty heartbreaking.”

In the 30-second video, Krasiun, wearing plastic bags on her hands, jostles with a small skunk, attempting several times to grab hold of the large cup.

WATCH: Mountain goat stuck for hours under B.C. bridge returned to wild

READ MORE: Incredible effort by amateur pet detectives brings home lost B.C. dog

“I was panicking for sure,” she said. “But every time I jumped back, I kept telling myself I needed to help poor Pepé Le Pew.”

After a few tries, Krasiun grabs the cup and the skunk scurries away.

She urged people to be cautious when throwing out their garbage and recycling.

WATCH: Wild animals, crazy stunts: Here’s what went viral in B.C. for 2018

“Regardless if you are recycling or ‘doing your part,’ these animals are trying to survive and will still go through your garbage [or] recycling,” she said.

“Take extra precautions… take off lids, cut pop rings. Garbage to us is deadly to other species.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
More than $90,000 raised for family of B.C. film worker who died
Next story
Photos: Spirit North program celebrates at Okanagan nordic centre

Just Posted

Youth of the Okanagan won’t be bored this Spring Break

Okanagan community centres have a fully loaded calendar to keep students busy next week

Raise the woof: Two new dog parks to be built in Lake Country

Construction begins soon for two new off-leash dog parks

Wine industry long-term strategic plan launched in Okanagan

Following a Penticton conference the BC Wine Institute launced long-term strategic plan

Kelowna’s Ancient Engines fueling up to release new music video

The song Spitting Ghost explores growing up

Abbotsford gangster with nationwide warrant arrested in Kelowna

Pas Boparai, 30, of Abbotsford was found in Kelowna thanks to tips from the public

VIDEO: B.C. woman frees skunk’s head from plastic cup

The skunk was spotted struggling on a Mission street with its head stuck on a Burger King cup

12 sex charges filed against B.C. youth care worker

Maple Ridge’s Daniel Jon Olson, 52, faces eight counts of sexual interference

Book returned to B.C. library 42 years overdue

If it weren’t for the library’s $10 cap, the person would have owed $4599 in overdue fines

Victoria woman charged after dog dies in her hot car

Boston terrier died while left in vehicle for seven hours in 30 degree weather

B.C. Mountie charged with 2013 knife attack in Edmonton

The officer’s employment is under review

Vancouver businessman accused in U.S. college bribe scam takes leave as CEO

David Sidoo, 59, is taking a temporary leave from his positions at two energy companies

B.C. RCMP officer acquitted of 2013 assault of a man murdered days ago

One time Solicitor General John Les says officer deserves an apology from former RCMP superintendent

30 dead Canada geese found floating in B.C. ditch

Conservation officers are investigating after the birds were spotted in Pitt Meadows

Memorial playground planned for B.C. RCMP officer killed by drunk driver

Victoria-area Rotarians raise $200,000 to honour Const. Sarah Beckett

Most Read