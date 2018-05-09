VIDEO: B.C. woman hurls racist rant at men in Alberta Denny’s

‘Go back to your f***ing country’ the woman is heard yelling to a group at the restaurant

WARNING: Graphic language used. Viewer descretion is advised.

A Cranbrook resident has been identified as the woman behind a racially charged altercation in the middle of Alberta Denny’s – all captured on video by a target of the insults.

The video, posted to social media Wednesday by Bashir Mohamed, has since gone viral after being posted to social media.

The woman hurling the racist rant has been identified as Kelly Pocha of Cranbrook.

The video begins with Pocha saying “Shut your (expletive) mouth then. ‘Cause you know what? You’re dealing with a Canadian woman now and I will leap across this table and punch you right in the (expletive) mouth.”

Pocha repetedly tells the men to “go back to your country,” “we don’t need you here,” “no, you are not Canadian,” and “speak English if you’re going to speak, speak English, it’s Canada. You don’t raise your nationalism here, speak English or don’t speak at all.”

The video sparked condemnation from Lethbridge Mayor Chris Spearman and Alberta Premier Rachel Notley.

The original video has been viewed over 210,000 times, and shared at least 5,435 times at the time of writing. Numerous people commented, posting Pocha’s LinkedIn page, identifying her as an employee of Cranbrook Dodge.

Her name and profile no longer appears on the company website. Their social media channels went down temporarily and they have now been reactivated with a statement that reads as follows:

“We have recently become aware of a disturbing video that involves one of our employees. We are deeply concerned about the content of this video and want all of our friends, families, colleagues, and customers to know that this behaviour does not reflect the values of Cranbrook Dodge in any way. We strive to be a welcoming and inclusive company with no room for hate or intolerance.

The employee in question has been terminated and we deeply apologize for her actions.

Sincerely, Dave Girling and the Cranbrook Dodge Team”

Summerland Trout Hatchery holds open house
Did you get the B.C. emergency alert?

