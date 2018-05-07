VIDEO: Bear rescued from B.C. tree

Bruin found near Abbotsford Middle School

Abbotsford Middle School had a unique visitor on Saturday – a black bear.

The male bruin, estimated to be three to four years old and weighing 200 to 250 pounds, was rescued from a tree near the school as dozens watched on.

Local conservation officer Don Stahl said this was the same bear that had been spotted on Friday night in the Glen Mountain area. Conservation officers and police officers were unsuccessful in capturing the animal last night, and it made its way from Abbotsford Recreation Centre to AMS this morning.

Stahl said they arrived on scene at around 9:30 a.m., and the bear was successfully rescued from the tree by around noon.

“This morning we got calls that the bear had been spotted in between ARC and here,” he said. “Local police and fire were awesome and helped contain the area. We tranquilized it, and then used the fire department’s ladder an truck to secure the bear and lower him down.”

The bear was placed inside a bear trap and will now be relocated to the east side of Harrison Lake.

Stahl said bear sightings are picking up in Abbotsford.

“We’ve just started getting more calls the last few weeks and it’s really picked up the last 48 hours,” he said. “Abbotsford residents, especially on the eastside in Auguston or by McKee Road need to make sure their garbage cans are secure and that they take their bird feeders down.”

He said if you see a bear the best idea is to call the Conservation Officer 24 hour hotline at 1-877-952-7277, or call local police.

VIDEO BY: Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News

VIDEO BY: Kevin MacDonald

Previous story
Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie
Next story
Hawaii volcano destroys dozens of homes, forces evacuations

Just Posted

‘It’s not on’ defence fails to sway judge in Kelowna

Man ticketed for using an electronic device while driving, despite it not being in use.

Flooding not par for the course this year at popular Kelowna mini-golf attraction

Operator says higher water levels in nearby Mill Creek have not impacted Scandia like last spring

Pack your umbrella, rain on its way

Kelowna is expected to get a few days of rain this week

Business duo shares love of the Okanagan

New Okanagan business Locality ready to ship first subscription box

Hikers in distress rescued in West Kelowna

Central Okanagan rescue crews were kept busy this weekend with back to back rescues.

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

Kamloops man allegedly hits neighbour in the head with a rock

A Kamloops man is behind bar following an alleged altercation last week

Jesus Christ Superstar back, bigger and better

Backed by a 75 member chorus, the performance will rock the Vernon Performing Arts Centre May 17-18

B.C. Indigenous leaders head to Texas to urge investors to drop pipeline project

Chiefs plan to attend a Kinder Morgan investors meeting in Houston for a last-ditch appeal

Motorcycle crash near Chase causes serious injuries

Incident disrupted highway traffic for a few hours near the Squilax-Angelmont turn off.

Chicago hits Kelowna stage Sept. 2

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members to play at Prospera Place

VIDEO: Bear rescued from B.C. tree

Bruin found near Abbotsford Middle School

OGC athletes compete in Colombia

Jorydn Yendley and Andrew compete in trampoline Pacific Rim Gymnastics Championships

NHL playoffs weekly roundup

Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals look to finally get past the Penguins tonight in Pittsburgh

Most Read