The cute little creature was spotted Tuesday collecting branches to no avail

Onlookers “ooood” and “awwwed” as a beaver collected sticks Tuesday to build his home in downtown Kelowna.

The furry mammal was spotted in the Maude Roxby Bird Sanctuary, gathering branches for its new home.

Despite the beaver’s best efforts, his quick home building abilities have no effect on Kelowna’s incredibly low vacancy rates.

@carliberry_

carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.