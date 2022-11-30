Opening day is early at Apex Mountain which is boasting the best fresh powder conditions they've ever seen. (Apex Mountain)

Video: Best snow conditions Apex Mountain has ever seen for opening day, says manager

With an 138 cm base, great ski conditions for Friday’s opening

Thanks to huge dumps of champagne powder snow, it’s heli-skiing conditions on the hills of Apex Mountain just in time for opening day on Friday, Dec. 2.

“This will be the best opening Apex has ever had,” said Apex general manager James Shalman.

Apex is opening early this year, thanks to the amazing amounts of snow the mountain has been getting since early November. All lifts will be open Friday, said Shalman.

Apex already has a 138-centimetre base to start the season. Since Sunday, the ski resort outside of Penticton has had 30 centimetres of snow drop overnight and had a base of 90 centimetres during the first week of November.

“We are months ahead of schedule as far as the base goes, and you know sometimes you don’t see a base like this at least until January,” said Apex general manager James Shalman.

