Facebook: Incident outside Peachland. Sept. 2019

VIDEO: Close call with passing vehicle captured by dashcam on Highway 97

An Okanagan captures vehicle, passing on double soild line outside Peachland, on dash camera

An Okanagan woman is still calming her nerves after a recent close call on Highway 97 with another vehicle, on the weekend – and the entire incident was caught on her dashcam.

Heather, who asked to only use her first name, was travelling toward Peachland in the right lane, when she came around a corner and was allegedly almost sideswiped by a burgundy CRV heading in the opposite direction after the driver passed on a double solid line.

“I had just passed two slower vehicles in the right lane so I knew I had nowhere to go,” she wrote on Facebook.

Heather was coming around a blind corner at the time the other vehicle decided to pass, while headed south on Highway 97.

Now, she is taking to social media and the police to see if anyone recognizes the vehicle.

READ MORE: Fire destroys North Okanagan couple’s home

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BC Wildfire responds to blaze near Kelowna
Next story
Curtis Sagmoen pleads not guilty to allegedly threatening sex worker with a gun

Just Posted

Award winning Kelowna poet entertains during Culture Days

Fern G. Z. Carr is the author of Shards of Crystal and will perform on Sept. 28 and 29

RCMP on the hunt for alleged Lake Country liquor thief

RCMP are investigating a report of an alleged theft from a Lake… Continue reading

Curtis Sagmoen pleads not guilty to allegedly threatening sex worker with a gun

North Okanagan man Curtis Sagmoen accused of threatening sex worker with a gun

BC Wildfire responds to blaze near Kelowna

The fire is suspected human caused near Gillard Creek Forest Service Road

Kelowna UFC fighter Sarah (Cheesecake) Moras wins by TKO in Abu Dhabi

The Moras-Jojua fight marked the UFC’s first women’s bout in three trips to Abu Dhabi

VIDEO: Close call with passing vehicle captured by dashcam on Highway 97

An Okanagan captures vehicle, passing on double soild line outside Peachland, on dash camera

Puncturevine observed in and near Summerland

New outbreaks of invasive plant have been discovered

Fraser Valley teenager’s horse killed by lightning in weekend thunderstorm

Two horses died in covered pen in Chilliwack, discovered in the early hours Sept. 8

Life-sized orca replicas expected for next Royal BC Museum exhibit

The orcas are based on three J-pod members who’ve passed away in recent years

Advocates sound alarm on worst B.C. commercial fishing season in 50 years

First Nation and union leaders says government needs to come up with solutions

Former B.C. youth hockey coach charged with child porn offences, club says

Former coach at Burnaby Winter Club was arrested, charged and released on conditions

Suspicious truck fire investigated in North Okanagan

Firefighters show up at light night blaze but no one around

Construction on Westside Road underway

Road construction between Bear FSR and Jenny Creek Road will begin 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9

Bringing mom home: B.C. family gains closure after boy with GoPro helps RCMP solve case

Janet Farris’ body was found last month, she went missing in 1992

Most Read