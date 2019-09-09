VIDEO: Close call with passing vehicle captured by dashcam on Highway 97

An Okanagan captures vehicle, passing on double soild line outside Peachland, on dash camera

An Okanagan woman is still calming her nerves after a recent close call on Highway 97 with another vehicle, on the weekend – and the entire incident was caught on her dashcam.

Heather, who asked to only use her first name, was travelling toward Peachland in the right lane, when she came around a corner and was allegedly almost sideswiped by a burgundy CRV heading in the opposite direction after the driver passed on a double solid line.

“I had just passed two slower vehicles in the right lane so I knew I had nowhere to go,” she wrote on Facebook.

Heather was coming around a blind corner at the time the other vehicle decided to pass, while headed south on Highway 97.

Now, she is taking to social media and the police to see if anyone recognizes the vehicle.

