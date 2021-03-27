Actor Cole Sprouse showed off his pricey Vancouver apartment to Vogue in its “27 Questions” series, the episode was released this month on YouTube. (Screen grab)

VIDEO: Cole Sprouse living the ‘suite’ life for $15,000 a night in Vancouver

The ‘Riverdale’ star gave Vogue a tour of his pricey Fairmont Pacific Rim apartment

One of the stars of the Netflix series “Riverdale” recently gave fans a tour of the luxurious Vancouver condo he’s been staying in all this time.

Cole Sprouse, who first emerged on screen in the sitcom “The Suite Life of Zach and Cody,” has fittingly been living out of a chairman’s suite at the Fairmont Pacific Rim during filming.

“I still have a sweet fondness for the ‘Suite Life,’ Sprouse said to the Vogue interviewer, who asked him a series of 27 questions on-camera.

Priced at $15,000 a night, the 2,200-square-foot, two-storey space comes with two living rooms, one which has views of the downtown harbour, convention centre and Canada Place.

The suite also boasts a Swarovski crystal chandelier, hand-carved marble tub and rooftop terrace.

When asked how he prefers life in Vancouver, Sprouse said, “When the sun is out, it is the most beautiful city on Earth, truly.”

The 28-year-old also made mention of seagulls that populate the city.

Sprouse plays Jughead Jones in “Riverdale,” which brought-to-life Archie Comics with a darker, more grim storyline.


