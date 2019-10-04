VIDEO: Cyclists, bear OK after bruin chases them on North Vancouver trail

Brad Martyn caught the chain of events on his helmet-mounted video camera

Mountain bikers are being advised to steer clear of several popular trails on Vancouver’s North Shore after an inquisitive black bear gave three cyclists a scare.

The trio was on the western flank of Mount Seymour in North Vancouver on Tuesday when they spotted the bear about 150 metres away on a logging road.

Brad Martyn caught the chain of events on his helmet-mounted video camera as he and two buddies decided to peddle down the black- diamond-rated TNT Trail, but quickly found they could not shake off the bruin.

After riding down the challenging trail for about a kilometre, Martyn and his friends eventually scared the bear off when they changed tactics, huddled together, lifted their bikes over their heads, and shouted and began throwing rocks.

READ MORE: Photo of bear walking with hikers sparks warnings from B.C. conservation officer

Sgt. Simon Gravel with the B.C. Conservation Officer Service says that was the correct response because running or cycling away from a bear can trigger the animal’s curiosity or its instinct to follow.

The North Shore Mountain Bike Association says in social media posts that cyclist should use some of the other trails in the region “for a bit,” because the bear “needs some space during this pre-winter period if he’s going to survive his biggest threat — humans.”

The conservation service says no intervention is planned because, at this point, there’s no cause for concern about the behaviour of the bear.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP gave FBI serial numbers, other details about Meng Wanzhou’s phones: defence

Just Posted

‘This has destroyed our neighbourhood’ Rutland resident says Heath House is blight on community

Residents in Rutland have seen a spike in crime since the Heath House opened in January

High school volleyball rankings have Okanagan teams on the move

Kelowna Secondary, Mt. Boucherie and George Elliot remain in top 5

Biggest game of the season awaits Okanagan Sun this weekend

The Okanagan Sun will play their most critical game of the season… Continue reading

Central Okanagan students set to participate in drug prevention program

Approximately 1750 Central Okanagan students are expected to participate early next year

NDP calls out Okanagan Green candidates for views on abortion

“The bad old days of women dying in back-alley abortions must never return,” said Green Party Leader

Seth Meyers makes light of B.C. woman who scared cougar by blasting Metallica

Comedian highlights Gallant’s actions as ‘the kind of story we need right now’

Morning Start: World Teachers’ Day, Sputnik 1 and Okanagan fall weather

Your morning start for Friday, October 4

Province opens supportive housing for homeless in Penticton

Multiple supportive housing projects were announced by BC Housing

Scheer and Trudeau accuse each other of distracting from their records

Next week the leaders have two more debates, these organized by the new federal debates commission

Suspects charged in Penticton shooting, police standoff

Josef Pavlik and Jesse Eldon Harry Mason are scheduled to appear in Penticton court on Oct. 7

Vernon sisters turn t-shirts into reusable bags with help from CMHA

Recycled T-shirts refitted into reusable bags

Vernon firefighter’s job safe after city loses appeal

Labour relations board rules in favour of firefighters union, says city did not prove its case

RDOS to examine housing needs

Rural Housing Needs Report will provide comprehensive study of South Okanagan and Similkameen

‘I’m glad they’re gone’: Penticton neighbours react to standoff, arrest of shooting suspect

‘I would like to not have to worry about our safety as much’

Most Read