VIDEO: Damage to the rear portion of Penticton Toyota is ‘extensive’ after devastating blaze

A fire started in the Penticton Toyota dealership in the early hours of Wednesday morning. It is currently under investigation. (Logan Lockhart - Western News)

Parts of the Penticton Toyota dealership were destroyed after a “major” fire tore through the building on Wednesday morning.

Fire crews from Penticton and Summerland responded to the blaze at around 4:35 a.m. Five trucks arrived to smoke and flames at the rear end of the building.

Penticton deputy fire chief Rob Trousdell is calling the damage to the back of the dealership “extensive.”

A pair of firefighters suffered minor injuries while on scene, Trousdell added.

Penticton Fire has not confirmed whether or not the fire is suspicious, as of Thursday morning, May 12.

The investigation is ongoing.

