VIDEO: Dead rat allegedly found in bowl of chowder at B.C. restaurant

A Vancouver Coastal Health inspector is looking into claims a rat was found in meal at Crab Park Chowdery

  • Dec. 28, 2018 2:10 p.m.
  • News

Black Press Media staff

A rat was allegedly found in a bowl of Manhattan clam chowder at a Vancouver eatery this week, according to social media posts by a pair of customers.

In a video posted to Instagram on Dec. 27, a customer with the handle @pisun_ne_ne claims she was eating at Crab Park Chowdery earlier that day with a friend, who ordered the clam chowder and “found a little surprise in it – A RAT.”

According to the comments, the customer said that the owner apologized over the phone. But that didn’t stop the customer from posting the allegations on social media, sparking hundreds of negative reviews on Yelp and Facebook. Black Press Media has reached out to the customer for further comment.

According to Vancouver Coastal Health, an inspector is investigating the claim.

View this post on Instagram

So i am going to talk about this place @crabparkchowdery . Today my friend ordered Manhattan clam chowder and had a little surprise in it – A RAT. Well i don’t know what else to say about it…. this place just need to be closed or at least people have to be aware about this situation. The cafe is kinda popular though… I’m just trying to help people to avoid places like that. Its an awful feeling, it’s not a fly or a bug it’s a fucking big fat rat boiling in the soup pot, which means my friend was not the only who had a chance to try it. Thank you for you attention. #crabparkchowdery I do not force anyone to believe. This is my personal experience that I shared. Thanks for attention again. My main page is @adelaiiine 😉

A post shared by (@pisun_ne_ne) on

Prior public health inspections show pests have been found in the restaurant twice in the past year.

Black Press Media has reached out to the owner for comment by phone and email but has not received a response.

Social media posts by the restaurant indicate it also owns a food truck. On Dec. 20, Crab Park Chowdery posted on its Instagram that its “Chowdery Shack” would be at Surrey Memorial Hospital for 10 days.

“Come get your Chowder Surrey!” the post stated, alongside an image of a food truck set up in a parking lot, selling lobster salad sandwiches and bread bowls, among other offerings.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
17 charges laid against B.C. man in Lower Mainland hit-and-run spree
Next story
Emergency crews respond to car crash at Fezziwig’s Bakery

Just Posted

Emergency crews respond to car crash at Fezziwig’s Bakery

No serious injuries reported

Wacky stories from across B.C. you might have missed in 2018

A singing secretary, butter thieves and a dog being banned from the park for being a dog are just a few

Okanagan Sun name new head coach

Jamie Boreham will fill the shoes for the upcoming season

Police searching for meat thief who brandished weapon at Safeway employees

The man allegedly waved a knife at store staff

2019 brides and grooms, this fair is for you

Head to Okanagan College Centre for the second-annual Hitched Wedding and Events Affair brought to you by Black Press

Top videos for 2018: The legalization of cannabis

Counting down the top videos stories for 2018 in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Tax hikes across B.C. set for 2019

B.C. Employer Health Tax is set to start Jan. 1 for businesses, meanwhile carbon, transit and property taxes rising

Vancouver gets first licensed pot shop as B.C. lags behind other provinces

Evergreen Cannabis owner Mike Babins said store will re-open a few days later than he hoped

BCHL alum net four goals for Team Canada in Spengler Cup win

Team Canada heading to the semi-final of the 2018 Spengler Cup in Davos

VIDEO: Dead rat allegedly found in bowl of chowder at B.C. restaurant

A Vancouver Coastal Health inspector is looking into claims a rat was found in meal at Crab Park Chowdery

17 charges laid against B.C. man in Lower Mainland hit-and-run spree

Police have renewed their plea for dash cam or security camera footage.

Alberta woman returned to Canada after arrest in China

Sarah McIver’s arrest followed those of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor

HITCHED: Prepare for your big day with this wedding event

Hitched, put on by Black Press Media, takes place Jan. 6

Letterkenny’s Kelowna return hilarious

Okanagan fans flock to second comedic performance of the year

Most Read