VIDEO: Dory, pup born to seal hit by boat, ready to be released into the wild

Dory’s mom, Donnelly, was hit by a boat in Indian Arm

The first harbour seal pup born at the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre has been cleared to be released into the wild, the Vancouver Aquarium said Tuesday (Oct.12).

Dory was born in the centre after her mom, Donnelly, was rescued in May when she was found with serious head trauma.

The centre believes she is the same seal that was reported to be hit by a boat in Indian Arm – east of North Vancouver – but wasn’t found right away. Donelly was admitted to the centre in grave condition.

Staff at the centre then discovered that Donnelly, who at first was not expected to survive, was pregnant. She gave birth to Dory in July, two months after she was first rescued.

Although Donnelly cannot be released due to her injuries, she has been transferred to the Vancouver Aquarium. Dory is now scheduled to be released into the wild.

