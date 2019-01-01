Significant police resources were tied up as they investigated an unattended item in a bus shelter on Tuesday. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press)

UPDATE: Lower Mainland city reopened after suspicious package cleared

Portion of B.C. city blocked off to traffic and pedestrians, before police investigated and cleared

Downtown Langley City was behind police tape much of the afternoon on New Year’s Day, all due to a box of garbage.

A heavy police presence had a chunk of the City core, in 20400-block of Douglas Cres., blocked off for about three hours on Jan. 1.

Police received a report of a suspicious package at approximately 2:30 p.m., said Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy.

Officers arrived on scene, observed the package, and called the Lower Mainland Explosives Displosal Unit (EDU) to further inspect the package.

t.co

In the meantime, Mounties had multiple squad cars on scene and blocked off a large area of downtown Langley around 204th Street and 56th Avenue, along Douglas Crescent. The Langley Mall/No Frills parking lot was taped off, and the area in front of City hall along Douglas Crescent was also behind tape.

Police also had vehicle and pedestrian access on multiple side streets in the area blocked off for several hours.

After further investigation, the package proved to simply be a box of garbage, Largy confirmed late in the afternoon.

“EDU has now inspected the package and found it to be a very neatly wrapped box of garbage. The area has been cleared and traffic has resumed its normal pattern,” she said.

 

Heavy police presence in downtown Langley has multiple roads blocked. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press) Significant police resources were tied up as they investigated an unattended item in a bus shelter on Tuesday. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press)

Heavy police presence in downtown Langley has multiple roads blocked. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press) RCMP examined items at a bus shelter on 204th Street between Park Drive and Douglas Crescent on Jan. 1. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press)

Previous story
Consider making some pardons automatic: MPs

Just Posted

Okanagan Lake relatively warm for this year’s polar bear dip

People took the plunge from across the valley

First baby in B.C. Interior for 2019 named Hugo, born in Kelowna

It’s a boy! Near Year’s baby Hugo makes his entry at 1:58 a.m.

Big White warns that lots of new snow brings with it old dangers

New year, old reminder from Big White: Stay clear of tree wells

Year in Review: Homelessness was the top story in Kelowna in 2018

City approved ambitious five-year, $46.7 million initiative to address homelessness

Polar bear swims return to Kelowna on New Year’s Day

Jumping into ice cold water must be fun as more group swims are organized in the Okanagan

Top videos for 2018: Wildfires rage

Counting down the top videos stories for 2018 in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Storm warning in effect for Highway 1

30 centimetres of snow is expected to fall before this evening

UPDATE: Lower Mainland city reopened after suspicious package cleared

Portion of B.C. city blocked off to traffic and pedestrians, before police investigated and cleared

Consider making some pardons automatic: MPs

A criminal record can hinder a person’s ability to get a job, find housing, go to school or travel, committee members say in a report

Federal government’s carbon pricing could determine election

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer welcomed 2019 with a warning to Canadians during a campaign stop in Saskatchewan

Salt Spring Stands Tall With Blowdown Brunch

People shared storm-experience stories as they gathered around tables of donated food, hugged their friends and neighbours and applauded those who helped

Delta’s Daniels takes provincial junior crown

Delta’s Sarah Daniels took deuces in three and five and a three in nine en route to a 10-4 win.

Is a new diet part of your New Year’s resolution?

If you’re planning to try to lose weight in 2019, you’re sure to find a fierce debate online and among friends and family about how best to do it

2018 was lucky year for 36 B.C. lotto winners

BCLC is still waiting for the holder of a $39.5 million Lotto Max ticket purchased last month

Most Read