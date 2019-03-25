The scene of a large fire in Surrey’s Fraser Heights neighbourhood on Sunday (March 24). (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

VIDEO: Dramatic fire destroys Surrey home

A man, woman, two dogs, a cat and kittens made it out safely

Nobody was injured when a large house fire in Surrey’s Fraser Heights neighbourhood was gutted by a spectacular fire on Sunday night.

Massive flames shooting out the roof of the 5,000 square foot house as crews worked to contain the blaze.

It happened around 8:40 p.m. in the 10100-block of 173rd Street.

“There was smoke alarms going off that the dispatchers could hear,” Surrey Battalion Chief Reo Jerome said. “I’m not sure if they were alerted by the smoke alarms but you could say they had working some alarms.”

Twenty-eight firefighters fought the two-alarm blaze.

Jerome said the fire is not considered suspicious.

“We’ve got an investigator there right now and I just spoke with him,” Jerome told the Now-Leader Monday morning. “He said he thinks he’s determined the cause, but I can’t tell you what that is. It wasn’t suspicious. The RCMP weren’t going to hold the scene.”

Jerome said firefighters rescued two dogs – a German Shepherd and White Labrador – out of the house. “The dogs have been given back to the owners. The occupants were out on arrival,” he said.

“Miraculously, a cat and kittens survived. They were found in the rubble at the end of the fire. One of the guys on duty here said it was awful, he said it was a defensive fire and we couldn’t go in but we could see the cat looking out the window at us. And the guys said out of the rubble they were able to pull out the cat and the kittens, at the end of the fire, so they somehow made their way out as the place was collapsing.”

– with file from Amy Reid.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. RCMP officer cleared after Taser incident seriously injures woman

Just Posted

Gray opts out of Conservative nomination forum

Candidate cites ‘multiple’ legal opinions saying event contravenes election act

UPDATE: West Kelowna house fire not suspicious

The fire at a West Kelowna condo claimed the life of one tenant’s cat

New cougar study may provide answers to increased sightings in Kelowna

Sightings of the animal have doubled in the spring compared to last year

New Kelowna burger restaurant offers gluten-free, meatless options

Bin 4 Burger Lounge is open for business

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Rainy days ahead

Rain in the forecast until Wednesday

VIDEO: ‘Mushroom cloud of smoke’ coming from East Kelowna house fire

Garage is fully involved, say firefighters

Eco-friendly home tour builds support for Okanagan students

Canadian Federation of University Women host fifth annual fundraiser

B.C. RCMP officer cleared after Taser incident seriously injures woman

Woman with knives refused to comply with orders therefore officer used appropriate level of force

‘Bikinishe’ swimwear retailer prompts Better Business Bureau warning

Watchdog has gotten dozens of complaints about company, which has been using fake Vancouver address

Video: Shuswap home to thriving community of beekeepers

Apiary operators share details about how they keep their hives healthy

Westwold stars in thriller film

Beyond the Woods set to release in June 2019

Edmonton judge rules Omar Khadr’s sentence has expired

Eight-year sentence imposed in 2010 would have ended last October had Khadr remained in custody

Career fair an open door to opportunity

Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair takes place Thursday, April 11 in Kelowna

VIDEO: Dramatic fire destroys Surrey home

A man, woman, two dogs, a cat and kittens made it out safely

Most Read