VIDEO: Driver suffering drug overdose involved in Lower Mainland crash

Charges are being recommended after a two-vehicle crash in Langley Tuesday

A driver suffering a drug overdose was involved in a traffic accident in Langley Tuesday night.

Just before 6 p.m. in the evening, RCMP said one vehicle was heading east on 72 Avenue near 200 Street when it allegedly ran a red light and hit a second vehicle.

Firefighters reported the driver of the first vehicle was unresponsive and not breathing, but had a pulse.

Paramedics worked on the male on the road and administered overdose-reversing nalaxone, which brought him back to consciousness.

Police said it appears both drugs and alcohol were involved. Langley RCMP Traffic Services is investigating.

Charges are expected to be recommended against the driver, a 54-year-old man from Maple Ridge.

Traffic was snarled in all directions while emergency responders tended to those involved and cleaned up the mess.

– with files from Curtis Kreklau, South Fraser News Services


dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. ‘body artist’ wins international competition

Just Posted

Kelowna man takes down for sale sign after attention

Kane Blake took down his for-sale sign, which draws attention to an alleged unruly neighbour

100 year old shares secret to longevity

Kelowna resident Fernande Bertrand celebrated her 100th birthday Saturday

Super blue blood moon coming to skies near you

This may be the only time you will ever see this combination

Kelowna to hold agricultural water rate info sessions

The sessions concern the city’s plan to serge SEKID and SOMID into the

B.C. Green Party leader back in town

Andrew Weaver is coming back to Kelowna and West Kelowna for byelection campaign events

11 of Canada’s top chefs land in Kelowna

Find out who is competiting at this year’s Canadian Culinary Championships, taking place this weekend

Former B.C. government aide to be sentenced over vote-getting scandal

Brian Bonney pleaded guilty last October to breach of trust for the partisan use of taxpayer money

VIDEO: Driver suffering drug overdose involved in Lower Mainland crash

Charges are being recommended after a two-vehicle crash in Langley Tuesday

Penticton group, IH eyeing overdose prevention site

Discussions still in ‘very early’ stages, as interested groups study feasibility in the city

Trump’s first State of the Union address

Trump to Congress: Talks about fixing trade deals, not about scrapping them

Area 27 Motorsports Park in Oliver prepares for next phase

A new partnership with Porsche Centre Kelowna will bring expanded public offerings

U.S. gymnastics doctor faces another sentence, victims return to court

Former sports doctor Larry Nassar admitted to molesting some of the nation’s top gymnasts for years

Putin to athletes: Ignore doping scandals at Olympics

“I wish you not to think about anything which has recently accompanied your preparation for these Olympics,” said Putin

Jones curls hot shots at Scotties to earn lease on SUV for Penticton woman

A Penticton woman can enjoy that new car smell for the next 24 months

Most Read