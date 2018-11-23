Video: Early morning fire at Penticton mobile home park

The scene of a fire at the Delta Mobile Home Park early Friday morning taken from a video sent to the Western News from a Penticton resident.

John Yardley said he could feel the heat from an early morning fire when he opened his door.

Yardley, who lives across the street from the Delta Mobile Home Park, said he was stirred awake on Friday morning to the sound of sirens.

“I had no idea it was going until I heard the sirens. I opened my door and could feel the heat right away and I could see 100 foot flames shooting from the fire,” said Yardley.

According to the daily incident dispatch information, the Penticton Indian Band Fire Department was called to the park, located at Airport Road and Skaha Lake Road, around 4:58 a.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

