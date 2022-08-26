Amy Soranno and Nick Schafer speak to the media prior to their sentencing hearing on Friday (Aug. 26). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

VIDEO: Excelsior 4 speak to media prior to sentencing hearing in Abbotsford

Amy Soranno, Nick Schafer face break-and-enter and criminal mischief charges for hog farm protest

The sentencing hearing for activists Amy Soranno and Nick Schafer is underway today (Aug. 26) at the Abbotsford courthouse.

The pair were found guilty in July of break-and-enter and criminal mischief for their roles in the Excelsior Hog Farm protest from 2019.

A press conference with supporters of the pair gathered and demonstrating outside was held at prior to the hearing, with Soranno and lawyer Leo Sallorum briefly speaking to the media before entering the courthouse.

Soranno and Schafer have branded themselves as the Excelsior 4, as originally four of them faced charges. Roy Sasano was acquitted of his charges, while Geoff Regier had his charges dropped earlier.

Today will see lawyers for both sides present their recommendations on what the sentence should be and go over all the facts of the case. It may last more than one day.

More to come.

RELATED: Two convicted for roles in Abbotsford hog farm protest

abbotsfordBreaking NewsCourt

 

