VIDEO: Explosions heard as fire rips through Penticton home

(Brennan Phillips- Western News)(Brennan Phillips- Western News)
(Brennan Phillips-Western News)(Brennan Phillips-Western News)
A Wednesday afternoon fire breaks out on Penticton’s Conklin Avenue. (Brennan Phillips- Western News)A Wednesday afternoon fire breaks out on Penticton’s Conklin Avenue. (Brennan Phillips- Western News)

A fire ripped through a Penticton home on Wednesday afternoon.

Two explosions could be heard as 15 to 20 firefighters responded to the blaze on Conklin Avenue just before 4:30 p.m.

The fire quickly spread to the front area of the house.

“All residents of the home were accounted for,” said Rob Trousdell from the Penticton Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Trousdell added.

RCMP has closed off the road.

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

Breaking News fire News Okanagan Penticton

