Firefighters attack the flames after a collision on Highway 1 in west Kamloops on Aug. 2, 2021, led to a fire and explosions. (Dave Eagles/Kamloops This Week)

Firefighters attack the flames after a collision on Highway 1 in west Kamloops on Aug. 2, 2021, led to a fire and explosions. (Dave Eagles/Kamloops This Week)

VIDEO: Explosions rock Kamloops after semi-truck catches fire on Highway 1

Kamloops Fire Rescue said the driver of the burning truck was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries

  • Aug. 3, 2021 12:15 p.m.
  • News

Kamloops This Week

Kamloops firefighters, paramedics and police were quick to respond to the scene of an accident that led to a semi-truck fire and explosion on Monday evening (Aug. 2).

The collision occurred in the westbound lanes of Highway 1 across from Costco, just east of the Copperhead Drive exit, at just before 6 p.m.

The semi’s cab was engulfed in flames, after which explosions rocked the area.

Kamloops Fire Rescue told KTW that the driver of the burning truck was taken to Royal Inland Hospital with undetermined injuries.

The fire department said the incident involved two tractor-trailers, both of which can be seen in the video attached to this story.

The investigation into what happened continues.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kamloops

Previous story
Surrey RCMP probe garbage-throwing ‘racism’ confrontation at Aspen Park in Newton
Next story
Temporary camp set up for 200-plus firefighters in Vernon

Just Posted

Brenda Creek Wildfire on morning of July 26. (BC Wildfire Service)
‘Excellent progress’ made at Brenda Creek wildfire

The Office Brewery will feature a taproom and will also serve food alongside its signature beers. (The Office Brewery/Facebook)
New craft brewery opens in Kelowna’s North End

Norm Letnick. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)
Kelowna-Lake Country MLA seeks feedback on riding boundaries, names

Two participants march at Kelowna Pride 2019 (Kelowna Pride Society)
Kelowna Pride Week a go for September