VIDEO: B.C. woodcarver’s famous house destroyed by fire

Rolf Heer of Radium lost the Home of a Thousand Faces

The iconic home of a famed woodcarver in B.C.’s East Kootenay has been destroyed by fire.

Rolf Heer, in the community of Radium north of Invermere, was pulled safely out the Home of a Thousand Faces, as firefighters tried to fight off the encroaching flames.

The all-wood home has become a roadside attraction, surrounded by several life-sized wood carvings – many of them done with a chainsaw. It was even featured on an episode of the HGTV show, “Weird Homes.”

Heer suffers from terminal cancer and had put the home up for sale.

READ MORE: Woodcarver is as iconic as mountain sheep and hot springs

“Forty years of history down the drain,” he said, shivering in a fuzzy pink housecoat. “I don’t know how I’m going to handle this. I might be crying for three weeks.”

He said he had a fire outside the night before that must have gotten out of control.

Gary and Sherry Froescul of Sherwood Park, Alta., had driven past the home on Friday morning and noticed the flames. They drove to a Petro-Canada gas station where one of the employees called 911.

“Within five or 10 minutes, the whole thing was engulfed,” Gary said.

Heer lived in his showroom. For 40 years, he had welcomed residents and tourists into his home to see his wood carvings, play in his outdoor water park and feed the goats that lived on his roof.

Said Heer’s friend, Holly Hahn: “There was nothing like this in the world. I’m sad for all the children who used to come here.”

All that saved were a few paintings, his robes, a bit of cash and his prized wizard hats.

Heer was hoping to find a woodcarver to take over the business. He had no insurance.

He alternated between laughing and choking up as neighbours, friends, police and firefighters expressed their condolences, doled out hugs and brought him food.

But the beloved wizard was all smiles as he asked for a photo to capture the end of an era, going out with a blaze.

 

Firefighters work put out the blaze on what remains of the House of a 1,000 faces. Photo by Dauna Ditson

Previous story
Big West Kelowna road project just about finished
Next story
Canada Post responds to B.C. mail carrier’s claims of questionable tactics during strike

Just Posted

Big West Kelowna road project just about finished

The $9.1 million second phase of upgrading Boucherie Road will be complete Dec. 7

Kelowna cops investigating after report of child yelled at, grabbed and put in a truck

With no reports of missing children, police are asking for information to clarify what happened

Your guide to winter light ups around the Okanagan

From Vernon to Summerland, with a stop in Kelowna, we’ve found some activities for you to enjoy

Rockets looking for more wins in back to back games this weekend

The Rockets host Victoria on Friday, and visit Everett on Saturday

Controversial Kelowna supportive housing project going to council Monday

The proposal, for 2025 Agassiz Road, is opposed by residents of the area

A mix and sun of cloud for the weekend

The Okanagan and Shuswap will see wet snow and flurries for Friday

Lawyers for B.C. legislature staff call for them to be reinstated

Prosecutors, police didn’t ask for suspensions, MLAs told

Canada Post responds to B.C. mail carrier’s claims of questionable tactics during strike

Corporation says ‘isolation’ of cheques is part of a program agreed to by both sides

UPDATE: Coroner at the scene of fire at South Okanagan mobile home park

Neighbour stirred awake by sirens at Delta Mobile Home Park

Vernon crash results from ‘right’ turn, wrong move

RCMP say driver had right-hand signal on but turned left

Sex doll brothel to open in Kamloops

Kamloops woman creates company that rents out sex dolls

VIDEO: B.C. woodcarver’s famous house destroyed by fire

Rolf Heer of Radium lost the Home of a Thousand Faces

Fashion Fridays: Holiday outfit ideas

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Deadline extended to submit electoral reform ballots to Dec. 7

Elections BC has pushed back the date to get your referendum packages in

Most Read