VIDEO: Fire destroys Shuswap home, residents unharmed

Blaze took three hours for Chase firefighters to extinguish

A house fire in Chase took fire crews nearly three hours to contain and extinguish.

The Chase Fire Department received a call to a structure fire on Beach Crescent at 10:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16. Upon arrival, crews worked on containing the fully engulfed home to prevent flames spreading to neighbouring properties. Fire had already broken through the roof but firefighters were able to get the situation under control.

“Crews did an amazing job at knocking the flames down fairly well and saved the lower half of the structure,” said Chase fire chief Brian Lauzon, adding residents escaped the home unharmed.

The blaze was extinguished by 1 a.m., with the house having sustained extensive smoke and water damage.

The Chase fire department has started an investigation to determine the cause of the fire and area of origin.

Read more: Public park shelter proposed in celebration of Salmon Arm volunteer Rob Nash

Read more: Cannabis edibles, extracts legalized today in Canada

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

The Chase Fire Department responds to a house fire on Wednesday, Oct. 16. (Photo submitted)

Previous story
Okanagan College nursing students to make history in Thailand
Next story
Munching moths infest Okanagan farms

Just Posted

Special Olympics fundraiser coming to UBC Okanagan

The motionball Marathon event looks to raise $10,000 this weekend

Kelowna Liberal, Conservative candidates at odds on economic issues

The mortgage stress test and deficit spending were hot topics at an early morning forum

SunRype Okanagan Marathon returns to Kelowna streets

The Okanagan Marathon takes over downtown this weekend

What do miso soup, butter chicken and dynamite rolls have in common?

According to SkipTheDishes, those are the top three items ordered in Kelowna so far this year.

Six bears destroyed in three days in West Kelowna

A West Kelowna business has been charged for leaving garbage around Lake Okanagan Resort

VIDEO: Fire destroys Shuswap home, residents unharmed

Blaze took three hours for Chase firefighters to extinguish

Scheer, Trudeau, Singh haggle over potential minority government outcome

If you believe the polls, it appears the Liberals and Conservatives are neck-and-neck

Okanagan College nursing students to make history in Thailand

Students to take on Vernon-born practicum overseas

British family deported after ‘accidental’ U.S. border crossing

U.S. officials deny it was mistake, release video of vehicle crossing into Washington from Langley

LETTERS: Wolf kills, wilderness protection and caribou recovery

Readers respond to Tom Fletcher’s column on B.C. program

VIDEO: Meet your Kelowna-Lake Country candidates

All seven Kelowna-Lake Country candidates answer questions about themselves and their policy

VIDEO: Meet your Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates answer questions about themselves and their policy

Kamloops man hangs on to back of stolen truck as suspect speeds away, crashes

The pickup truck was seen leaving the roadway before bursting into flames

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh returns to Penticton Oct. 19

He is hosting a rally to boost local NDP candidate Richard Cannings’ campaign efforts

Most Read