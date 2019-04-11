VIDEO: Firefighters perplexed by mysterious smoking plane flying over the Shuswap

Regional district, airports unable to say where aircraft landed

A low-flying plane had emergency responders at the ready in the Shuswap and Vernon, but none could say what became of it.

On Tuesday, April 9, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Columbia Shuswap Regional District fire departments received reports of smaller airplane, with smoke possibly emanating from it, flying low from the direction of Malakwa (as seen in the video below submitted by Taiya Holden), through the Shuswap towards the Salmon River valley.

“We did get a call from the Salmon River Road area that reported a low-flying plane,” said CSRD spokesperson Tracy Hughes. “The Silver Creek Fire Department did go out but couldn’t find anything. And they felt that it was going towards Vernon and Vernon Fire Department was notified.”

Vernon Fire Chief David Lind said they department had firefighters on standby at the Vernon Regional Airport.

“(They) stood by until dispatch notified us to stand-down, engine one clear. So nothing came in,” said Lind.

Ian Adkins, supervisor at the Vernon airport, had a similar story.

“I got call about the plane from dispatch,” said Adkins. “I checked on here, nothing ever showed up, I never heard anything on the radio, on our frequency.”

Read more: Green laser blinds drivers and airplane flying over Lake Country

Read more: Airplane crash delays Okanagan Valley aerial mapping project

Read more: Flight training

The Observer contacted the Kamloops and Kelowna airports, as well as Mabel Lake Resort, which oversees the Mabel Lake Airpark, and none had any information about the plane.

Adkins noted, however, that there are several airstrips in the North-Okanagan where it might have landed.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. pharmacist sanctioned for taking 26,000 pills for own use
Next story
RCMP probe seven suspicious fires at ‘little free libraries’ in Coquitlam

Just Posted

Kelowna police hunt for thief who stole cash register from candy store

This individual has sticky fingers after he stole from So Sweet Candy.

Want a new job? Head over to the Black Press Extreme Career and Education Fair

Career fair runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Kelowna

Lake Country micro-garden proposed to provide wineries with fresh vegetables

A variance will be coming forward to council on Tuesday

Business groups call for collaboration in Kelowna’s efforts to deal with crime

Issues downtown are something business groups want to weigh in on.

Kelowna cake company whips up deliciously designed book cake

A history book cake for an 85th birthday was created by Whisk Cake Company.

Happy National Pet Day: Here’s a look at the six richest pets of all time

From Boo the Pomeranian to Grumpy Cat, these six pets had more money than most people see in a lifetime

Prosthetic leg found in downtown Vernon

Employees of Creative Mobility Products in Vernon found the leg on the store’s steps early Thursday morning.

Okanagan College carpentry program helping fill industry demand

A carpentry program with extra supports for Indigenous students is underway in Penticton

VIDEO: Firefighters perplexed by mysterious smoking plane flying over the Shuswap

Regional district, airports unable to say where aircraft landed

RCMP probe seven suspicious fires at ‘little free libraries’ in Coquitlam

Police say the majority of fires occurred late at night or very early in the morning

Okanagan cake company whips up deliciously designed book cake

A history book cake for an 85th birthday was created by Whisk Cake Company in Kelowna.

One kilometre pavement worth $150,000

Salmon Arm’s paving budget to stretch over six kilometres, list shows areas targeted

B.C. government to require permission to transfer forest cutting rights

Change to help smaller businesses, Forests Minister Doug Donaldson says

Shuswap’s Ralph Reid fondly remembered by family and friends

Salmon Arm man was successful business owner, world traveller and mentor

Most Read