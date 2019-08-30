VIDEO: GoFundMe page started for Shuswap family after home was destroyed in fire

A member of the Chase Fire Department sprays down a fire which broke out in a unit in Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park in Chase sometime after 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29. (Rick Koch photo)

Video courtesy of Rick Koch

A GoFundMe page has been started following a fire at a Chase mobile home park that completely consumed a residence along with two vehicles.

The Chase Fire Department received a call which reported the fire at the Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park at 3:19 p.m. Upon arrival crews found the home already engulfed in flames and went into damage control. By the time the smoke cleared, the mobile home along with two nearby vehicles were a total loss. Save for some melted siding on a neighbouring home, no other buildings were damaged.

Read more: UPDATE: Home badly damaged in Chase mobile home park fire

Read more: Resident spreads word about ‘no ornaments’ bylaw at Salmon Arm cemetery

Fire was put out at approximately 8:30 but crews looked for hotspots until the late evening.

“Mobile home fires go up very fast, but then the way they are built the roof system collapses on top of the fire and makes it really hard to get to the hotspots underneath the metal roofing,” said Chase fire chief Brian Lauzon.

Chase fire department has undertaken an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

In the meantime, a GoFundMe page has been started for the family. The description for the page indicates the funds will go towards a woman named Tammy who is raising her grandson and says they lost everything in a fire, and that her grandson starts school next week.

Read more: Power cut to second Shuswap residence without smart meter

Read more: Swimmers wanted for inaugural Copper Island race

“He is 5 and very scared about what will happen to them, please if we could raise enough so they could get a place to live as she had already paid her rent for September and everything else they will need to start fresh,” the description reads.

So far the page has raised $100 of its $3,000 goal.

@CameronJHT

Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

A mobile home along with two vehicles were destroyed in fire which broke out in a unit in Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park in Chase sometime after 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29. (Rick Koch photo)

A member of the Chase Fire Department sprays down a fire which broke out in a unit in Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park in Chase sometime after 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29. (Rick Koch photo)