A multi-acre grass fire erupted in Oliver on Oct. 30. (Oliver Department/Facebook)

VIDEO: Halloween fireworks believed to be cause of 2-hectare grass fire in Oliver

‘A reminder to the public we are still in a high fire danger rating,’ Oliver FD says

A grass fire that erupted in Oliver over Halloween weekend is believed to caused by fireworks, members of the town’s fire department said.

Crews responded to the incident at around 9 p.m. on Oct. 30, arriving to the scene of a grass fire that grew to nearly two hectares in size before it was extinguished.

Upon investigation, the town’s fire department believes the blaze was caused by fireworks.

“As a reminder to the public, we are still in a high fire danger rating. Please be safe tonight with all your fire-related Halloween activities,” Oliver FD posted on their Facebook page ahead of Halloween night.

Oliver RCMP told Black Press some fireworks were reported downtown, but nobody was found around them.

“It was a nice safe night,” said Oliver RCMP Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth.

In Penticton, crews were relatively quiet on Oct. 31, with just one fire-related incident of note to report.

READ MORE: Only one fire to put out on Halloween for Penticton Fire Department

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

fireNewsOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Young woman missing from Vernon
Next story
Child accidentally eats THC candy in Halloween bag, prompting warning from Richmond RCMP

Just Posted

Members of West Kelowna council at its inaugural meeting (Nov. 1) following the Oct. 15, 2022 municipal election. (Photo/Gary Barnes Capital News)
Public safety, managing growth the priorities as new West Kelowna council sworn-in

Shawn Lamaroux, of Vernon was expected in Penticton Supreme Court facing 7 counts of robbery but BC Prosecution confirms the file closed because he is deceased. (Facebook)
Man charged in month-long Okanagan-wide crime spree is dead

Royal Canadian Legion branches will open their doors Remembrance Day offering food and entertainment, to celebrate and honour the sacrifice of war veterans. (News Bulletin file photo)
Anti-mandate woman charged with disrupting Remembrance Day appears in Kelowna court

Grade 5 students at Peter Greer Elementary collected donations for the Lake Country Community Fridge with their second annual Scare Away Hunger food drive (submitted)
Students ‘Scare Away Hunger’ in Lake Country