Video: Hundreds turn out for Penticton Climate Strike

Approximately 250 to 300 students and adults gathered outside of Penticton’s city hall to participate in the global Climate Strike championed by Swedish environmental teen activist Greta Thunberg. The message advocated by attendees was clear, they want climate action now. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Approximately 250 to 300 students and adults gathered outside of Penticton’s city hall to participate in the global Climate Strike championed by Swedish environmental teen activist Greta Thunberg. The message advocated by attendees was clear, they want climate action now. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Approximately 250 to 300 students and adults gathered outside of Penticton’s city hall to participate in the global Climate Strike championed by Swedish environmental teen activist Greta Thunberg. The message advocated by attendees was clear, they want climate action now. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Approximately 250 to 300 students and adults gathered outside of Penticton’s city hall to participate in the global Climate Strike championed by Swedish environmental teen activist Greta Thunberg. The message advocated by attendees was clear, they want climate action now. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Approximately 250 to 300 students and adults gathered outside of Penticton’s city hall to participate in the global Climate Strike championed by Swedish environmental teen activist Greta Thunberg. The message advocated by attendees was clear, they want climate action now. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Approximately 250 to 300 students and adults gathered outside of Penticton’s city hall to participate in the global Climate Strike championed by Swedish environmental teen activist Greta Thunberg. The message advocated by attendees was clear, they want climate action now. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Approximately 250 to 300 students and adults gathered outside of Penticton’s city hall to participate in the global Climate Strike championed by Swedish environmental teen activist Greta Thunberg. The message advocated by attendees was clear, they want climate action now. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Approximately 250 to 300 students and adults gathered outside of Penticton’s city hall to participate in the global Climate Strike championed by Swedish environmental teen activist Greta Thunberg. The message advocated by attendees was clear, they want climate action now. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Approximately 250 to 300 students and adults gathered outside of Penticton’s city hall to participate in the global Climate Strike championed by Swedish environmental teen activist Greta Thunberg. The message advocated by attendees was clear, they want climate action now. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Approximately 250 to 300 students and adults gathered outside of Penticton’s city hall to participate in the global Climate Strike championed by Swedish environmental teen activist Greta Thunberg. The message advocated by attendees was clear, they want climate action now. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Approximately 250 to 300 students and adults gathered outside of Penticton’s city hall to participate in the global Climate Strike championed by Swedish environmental teen activist Greta Thunberg. The message advocated by attendees was clear, they want climate action now. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Approximately 250 to 300 students and adults gathered outside of Penticton’s city hall to participate in the global Climate Strike championed by Swedish environmental teen activist Greta Thunberg. The message advocated by attendees was clear, they want climate action now. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Approximately 250 to 300 students and adults gathered outside of Penticton’s city hall to participate in the global Climate Strike championed by Swedish environmental teen activist Greta Thunberg. The message advocated by attendees was clear, they want climate action now. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Approximately 250 to 300 students and adults gathered outside of Penticton’s city hall to participate in the global Climate Strike championed by Swedish environmental teen activist Greta Thunberg. The message advocated by attendees was clear, they want climate action now. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Approximately 250 to 300 students and adults gathered outside of Penticton’s city hall to participate in the global Climate Strike championed by Swedish environmental teen activist Greta Thunberg. The message advocated by attendees was clear, they want climate action now. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Approximately 250 to 300 students and adults gathered outside of Penticton’s city hall to participate in the global Climate Strike championed by Swedish environmental teen activist Greta Thunberg. The message advocated by attendees was clear, they want climate action now. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

The message from the Penticton Climate Strike outside of city hall today was clear, attendees want climate action now.

Roughly 250 to 300 students and adults swarmed the city’s Main Street to join in the global climate strike movement, championed by Swedish environmental teen activist Greta Thunberg. Chants such as “We want soil, no more oil!,” “How dare you?,” and “What do we want? Climate action! When do we want it? Now!” rang throughout the downtown.

Multiple businesses helped further the cause, including Slackwater Brewing and Make Good BC, which opened their doors to allow protesters to utilize the space and make signs in advance of the strike. While there were no scheduled speakers, a number of students and adults in the crowd got up on the city steps to advocate for climate action, to thunderous applause and cheers.

The Penticton city council were unable to attend the climate strike, with all of the members currently in Vancouver for the annual Union of B.C. Municipalities convention.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Jordyn Thomson | Reporter
JordynThomson 
Send Jordyn Thomson an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Big White expected to get more than 10 cm of snow this weekend
Next story
First snow falls at SilverStar Mountain Resort

Just Posted

COSAR seeking public help in search for elderly hunter outside Kelowna

The man left home Thursday morning and was expected home by noon but didn’t return

Multi-vehicle rollover reported on Okanagan Connector

Reports indicate the accident happened near Glenmore Brenda Road

Chretien says Trudeau has handled blackface issue properly

Former Liberal prime minister’s advice for Trudeau—move on

Digging some shade? ‘Leaf’ it up to the City of Kelowna

The city wants to increase the urban canopy along downtown streets to 20 per cent by 2030

UBCO all-candidates forum to focus on the environment

The event is set to take place on Oct. 3 from 7 to 9 p.m

VIDEO: Fugitives in northern B.C. homicides planned to steal boat, flee to Europe or Africa

RCMP release findings in case involving Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky of Port Alberni

Video: Hundreds turn out for Penticton Climate Strike

The message attendees were advocating for was clear, they want climate action now

Vernon woman sells art to raise cash for family displaced by fire

Paintings for sale in fundraising effort for woman, 2 children who lost home to fire

Cause of Vernon house fire unknown, investigation underway

The house fire has displaced a mother and her two children as well as 2 teens

Daughter of man charged in Abbotsford nurse attack says she warned hospital of danger

Jen Goodkey pleads for help and warns that her father is ‘very dangerous’ while in state of psychosis

VIDEO: Teens gather en masse across Canada to demand drastic climate action

Greta Thunberg says if adults are mocking kids, they must feel threatened

RCMP to release report today on B.C. homicides that sparked massive manhunt

Police have said Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod died from self-inflicted gun wounds

Candidate debate in Peachland will focus on environmental issues

Candidates in Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola riding invited to event on Oct. 3

Rural grant program will be back next year, John Horgan vows

B.C. premier says mill closures are urgent priority

Most Read